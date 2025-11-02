All Sooners

Owen Heinecke, R Mason Thomas Teamed Up to Help Oklahoma Seize Momentum Early

The Sooners' big play defensive end was hurt on his long touchdown return, but Brent Venables is optimistic he can come back soon.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) catches an interception at Tennessee, one of three OU takeaways.
Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) catches an interception at Tennessee, one of three OU takeaways. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Early in the first quarter Saturday night at Tennessee, it looked like Oklahoma was headed for a long, frustrating night.

The Volunteers scored on the game’s first drive, quickly forced a Sooners’ punt and then set off driving down the field once again, quickly moving into OU territory.

But Owen Heinecke started a momentum-shifting play, maybe Oklahoma's play of the year so far, when he came off the edge and knocked the ball free from Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar.

That’s when R Mason Thomas took over.

Thomas’ scoop-and-score was so much more than it looks on paper., which was plenty significant in OU's 33-27 victory over the Vols.

And even that is pretty impressive, as Thomas’ 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown was the longest in Oklahoma history.

The run broke the record set by Nik Bonitto in 2021 with a 70-yard return against Kansas State.

Read More Oklahoma vs. Tennessee

It’s hard to decide what was the more impressive aspect of Thomas’ return.

First, he was still engaged in a block with Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman when the ball popped free.

Thomas reached down with one hand to secure the ball, then took off downfield.

Kitselman didn’t give up without a tight, working for nearly 25 yards to bring Thomas down before Thomas finally shed his tackler.

“That definitely set the tone,” linebacker Kip Lewis said. “We definitely carried on the momentum, carried on the juice from there.”

As Thomas rumbled toward the end zone, he felt something in his right hamstring and then things started going sideways a bit.

Thomas wobbled but never hit the floor, and teammates surrounded him as he neared the goal line.

He nearly stepped out of bounds but managed to keep the play alive with his tightrope walk down the sidelines and finally shuffled his way into the end zone.

The touchdown was the second of Thomas’ career. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown in last year’s win at LSU.

Thomas didn’t return after the touchdown, however. But had already left an indelible mark on the game.

He had a sack and a forced fumble to that point.

Though Thomas’ night was done on the field, he stayed engaged with his teammates and with the action on the field as he remained in full uniform. 

After the game, Sooners coach Brent Venables said he believed Thomas would return soon.

Following a bye week, Oklahoma plays at Alabama on Nov. 15.

Heinecke’s uncle, Cory, had what’s now the third-longest fumble recovery for a touchdown in program history, a 69-yard runback against Air Force in 2001.

As good as the Sooners had been this season defensively, turnovers have been difficult to come by on that side of the ball.

Thomas’ play wound up being the first of three takeaways from the defense Saturday.

The Sooners had just four takeaways in the season coming into the showdown against Tennessee.

But OU dialed up plenty pf pressure on Vols’ quarterback Joey Aguilar, sacking him four times.

Heinecke, who made his first career start, finished with a career-high 13 tackles.

“Turnovers are a huge part of the game,” Heinecke said. “They sway the direction in a huge way and we just hadn’t been living up to the standard that we create for ourselves and the one that, historically, Coach V(enables) has been known for. …

“You feel the energy come alive on the sideline,” Heinecke said. “You feel the energy leave the stadium. It’s a huge momentum shift.”

feed

Published
Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Home/Football