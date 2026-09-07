After Waiting His Turn For Two Seasons, Wyatt Gilmore Made an Impression Against UTEP

NORMAN — After playing 15 snaps in two seasons, Wyatt Gilmore played 16 snaps in Oklahoma's 51-0 win over UTEP last Friday.

In those 16 snaps, Gilmore logged four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss. His high-motor and consistent play showed that Brent Venables may have known what he was talking about when he declared Gilmore to be the "next Taylor Wein" back in March.

There will be plenty of time for that to see if Gilmore meets some high expectations, but in the meantime it looks like Oklahoma's edge-rushing depth keeps getting better. Even if it's taken a while for Gilmore.

"It definitely has been tough," Gilmore said. "Feels like I really haven't played football since high school, genuinely getting real snaps. Just got to stay patient and don't grow weary."

#Sooners edge Wyatt Gilmore played 15 snaps in his first two seasons at Oklahoma.



On Friday, he logged 16 snaps and impressed with four tackles (three consecutive stops on a UTEP 3-and-out) and 1.5 TFLs.



"Just staying ready so I don't have to get ready." | @SoonersOnSI pic.twitter.com/JssKf5DEY8 — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) September 7, 2026

Gilmore announced himself with 11:40 to go in the third quarter. UTEP would go three-and-out following three consecutive Gilmore tackles, including a stop for a loss of three.

"Just staying ready so I don't have to get ready. All glory to God. Really grateful for the opportunity to get in and start making plays and make a name for myself," Gilmore said.

It's a crowded space at the top in Miguel Chavis' room. With Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye in starting roles and Gilmore fighting freshman Jake Kreul (10 snaps per Pro Football Focus) for playing time, the Minnesota native has great minds and paths to follow.

"Seeing the other guys like T-Wein go through it and pave the way," Gilmore said. "It does make it a lot easier to see the vision of what it looks like and be able to follow that. It's pretty cool.

"I've just got to shout out the older guys. PJ, T-Wein and all of them. They gave me a lot of guidance; I knew it was my time to step up. Coach V, Chav and everybody told me I had an opportunity so I had to take advantage of it," he added.

Considering Venables wasn't exactly pleased with his defense's effort — describing it as a "little bit sloppy" — against the Miners, a player like Gilmore can find added opportunities for playing time should his motor remain consistent.

He certainly sounds like someone who's been coached by Venables for a few years.

"We're not going to try to give up any points, we're not going to try to lack at all," Gilmore said. "It doesn't matter what the score is, we're just going to play our hardest."

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