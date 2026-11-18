NORMAN — Just a few weeks ago, it would've been laughable to think of Oklahoma as a ranked team again this season.

But riding a two-game winning streak, that's exactly where the Sooners are, coming in at No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings when they were revealed Tuesday night.

Oklahoma came in ahead of the two ranked teams it has beaten over the last two weeks. Florida came in at No. 24 and Ole Miss, who the Sooners beat Sunday, came in at No. 25.

The Sooners are one of nine SEC teams in the rankings.

Georgia is in the top spot for the second consecutive week, Alabama comes in at No. 3, Texas No. 5, Tennessee No. 9, Kentucky No. 16, and South Carolina comes in at No. 21 ahead of the final three teams from the conference.

The Sooners fell out of The Associated Press poll after eeking by New Mexico 14-6 on Sept. 19 and then hadn't gotten much poll consideration since including in the first two editions of the CFP poll this season.

But victories over the Gators and Rebels over the last two weeks, in the wake of Jason Witten taking over as the Sooners' interim offensive coordinator, moved the Sooners back into contention.

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Oklahoma was the first team out when the AP poll came out Monday, a day later than usual thanks to the Sooners' matchup with Ole Miss being moved back to Sunday.

The Sooners' defense has looked like a unit that would have them not only ranked but in the CFP discussion all season, but the offense has struggled for much of the season.

Oklahoma has shown plenty of offensive life under Witten, with seven drives of 10 or more plays with six of those eating up at leaast 6:30 of clock.

The Sooners' defense is No. 5 nationally in first downs allowed per game, 10th in passing yards allowed, third in third-down defense and eighth in red-zone defense.

Oklahoma (6-4, 4-3) takes on Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised on ESPN2. That game was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but was moved back after last week's game got moved to Sunday.

Last season, the Sooners started out at No. 12 in the first CFP rankings and ultimately rose to No. 8 in the final rankings to take on Alabama in the first round of the playoff.

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