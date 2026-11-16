Learning To Fly: A Rivalry Between Oklahoma and Ole Miss Takes Off

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NORMAN — Tom Petty didn’t choose his surname. Oklahoma, on the other hand, chose to employ his name with double meaning today in the stadium.

When the Sooners stopped Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels on fourth down in the fourth quarter, Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium blasted Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s hit “Learning the Fly.” Arguably, a petty reminder that OU’s opponent’s lack of logistical wherewithal, as Brent Venables put it afterwards, “forced” the game to be played Sunday.

This was but one of the many songs and other cheeky tomfoolery Oklahoma pulled against the visiting Rebels during time stoppages.

Owen Heinecke and Taylor Wein added to their growing list of unsubtle celebrations when they spread their arms wide like an airplane following a sack.

Couple all that with Roger Denny’s media blitz where he outlined a lack of communication between OU, Ole Miss and the SEC — most importantly, Oklahoma being left out of the conversations that led to the game being pushed to Sunday — and you land on one word.

Rivalry.

It has to start somewhere, right?

“We had that planned as soon as they decided not to fly here,” Heinecke said afterwards. “We have our thoughts on that, but they’re going to catch some flak for that from us, for sure.”

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Isaiah Sategna, who took a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, wasn’t immune to the venom that circulated around the cold and wet stadium.

“If the fans wanna do that, then they can do that. But they're always gonna feel some type of way towards Ole Miss, I know that,” he said.

Is there a need for a rivalry between the two programs? In addition to the Egg Bowl between the Rebels and Mississippi State, Ole Miss isn’t hurting for rivalry games. They have plenty of them.

But Oklahoma lost two rivalries thanks to conference realignment. And the SEC’s scheduling policy has married OU and Ole Miss for the next three seasons as an annual opponent — the Sooners’ other two annual opponents are Texas and Missouri.

It wouldn’t hurt the conference or Oklahoma if this became a rivalry.

Considering the odyssey of events that transpired to move a midday Saturday game to Sunday (only the fifth time OU has ever played such, and only the second regular season game) — the vitriol shared by OU fans, the Norman community, Denny and the fact the Sooners finally notched a win in the now four-game series, it may be the beginning of a new rivalry.

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