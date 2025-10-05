Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Keeps Proving his Value, Both on Offense and Special Teams
NORMAN — Isaiah Sategna found himself all alone.
On Oklahoma’s first drive of the game Saturday vs. Kent State, Michael Hawkins Jr. was sent into scramble mode and Sategna found opener real estate in the end zone.
Moments later, the Arkansas transfer hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins.
It was the first of two scores on the day for Sategna, who finished with four catches for 75 yards and five punt returns for 97 yards.
“Coach (Emmett) Jones always preaches get paid on the scramble drill,” Sategna said. “So that’s what happened on that.”
Sategna continues to show his value in OU’s offense.
Sategna is now the Sooners’ leading receiver in receptions (26), yards (359) and touchdowns (3).
Over the last three games, the redshirt junior has 20 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
“He is as consistent as they come,” offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “He’s a guy that you can trust. He’s a guy that I think everybody in the building trusts. He’s where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there, getting there how he’s supposed to be there. And that builds a lot of confidence, in not only coaches, but the quarterback and the other players.”
Sategna helped set up his opening touchdown, returning a punt 43 yards after Kent State started the game with the ball.
The return was OU’s longest punt return since Gavin Freeman’s 82-yard return for a touchdown in 2023 and his 97 punt-return yards were the most by a Sooners since Justin Brown had 108 vs. Kansas in 2012.
“Every time I get the ball I’ve got to make a difference,” Sategna said. “Don’t know when the next time you’re going to get the ball. I was trying to create one (a score). I didn’t get the opportunity to, but I was trying.”
Sategna, who returned a punt for a Razorbacks’ touchdown vs. BYU in 2023, said it’s only a matter of time before he breaks one.
“We’re gonna pop one soon,” Sategna said. “It’s coming. So hopefully this week will be the week.”
That would be big.
OU hasn’t scored on a punt return vs. Texas since Jarrail Jackson’s touchdown in the Cotton Bowl in the Sooners’ 30-27 overtime win over the Longhorns way back in 1996.
That Sategna is hungry to make an impact isn’t surprising.
In three seasons at Arkansas, Sategna had 54 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns.
“Everything good that’s happening to him, it’s not just because he’s lucky or something,” Arbuckle said. “He puts in the work and reaps the benefits.”