Another Former Oklahoma QB Is Back in the Transfer Portal
General Booty was named the starting quarterback at Louisiana Monroe in August.
By September, Booty was on the bench for the Warhawks.
And in December, Booty is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Booty, who played two seasons under Brent Venables at Oklahoma in 2022 and 2023, is back on the move after announcing Monday he was re-entering the portal.
After transferring from OU last spring, Booty was named the starter at ULM on Aug. 22. He went 10-of-14 for 104 yards with a touchdown in the opener against Jackson State, then completed 9-of-16 passes for 87 yards against UAB and 8-of-19 for 42 yards with an interception against Texas, and played only sparingly after that.
Booty finished his one year in Monroe completing 29-of-54 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns and two INTs. He also rushed 11 times for 16 yards.
In his two seasons at OU, Booty didn’t see much action — only a handful of snaps in 2022 in the loss at TCU and two snaps against Arkansas State in 2023.
Booty was apparently set to be the starter against Texas in 2022, when Dillon Gabriel was out with a concussion, but came down with a mysterious infection late in the week and couldn’t make the trip. That necessitated moving fellow transfer Davis Beville into the starting job, and Beville’s performance fell flat as OU resorted to several wildcat-type packages.
Booty chose to transfer this year after Jackson Arnold was named the starter and true freshman Michael Hawkins ascended to the lead backup.
Booty came to OU after one season at Tyler Junior College, where he led the nation in completions (266), attempts (436) and passing yards (3,410) while starting all 12 games in a 7-5 season that included a victory in the Heart of Texas Bowl. Booty also threw for 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and ranked No. 2 in the nation with 284.2 passing yards per game. He also ran 70 times for 250 yards and two TDs.
Booty was a 3-star recruit at Allen (TX) High School, per 247 Sports, where he threw for 2,235 yards and 26 TDs and rushed for 401 yards and nine scores as a senior. He played previously at JSerra Catholic in Capistrano, CA, Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio, and Corona Del Mar in Newport Beach CA.