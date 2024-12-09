All Sooners

Another Former Oklahoma QB Is Back in the Transfer Portal

General Booty went from junior college to play for the Sooners, then transferred to Louisiana-Monroe this season and was named starting QB in August.

John E. Hoover

Louisiana Monroe quarterback General Booty
Louisiana Monroe quarterback General Booty / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
General Booty was named the starting quarterback at Louisiana Monroe in August.

By September, Booty was on the bench for the Warhawks.

And in December, Booty is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Booty, who played two seasons under Brent Venables at Oklahoma in 2022 and 2023, is back on the move after announcing Monday he was re-entering the portal.

After transferring from OU last spring, Booty was named the starter at ULM on Aug. 22. He went 10-of-14 for 104 yards with a touchdown in the opener against Jackson State, then completed 9-of-16 passes for 87 yards against UAB and 8-of-19 for 42 yards with an interception against Texas, and played only sparingly after that.

Booty finished his one year in Monroe completing 29-of-54 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns and two INTs. He also rushed 11 times for 16 yards.

In his two seasons at OU, Booty didn’t see much action — only a handful of snaps in 2022 in the loss at TCU and two snaps against Arkansas State in 2023.

Booty was apparently set to be the starter against Texas in 2022, when Dillon Gabriel was out with a concussion, but came down with a mysterious infection late in the week and couldn’t make the trip. That necessitated moving fellow transfer Davis Beville into the starting job, and Beville’s performance fell flat as OU resorted to several wildcat-type packages.

Booty chose to transfer this year after Jackson Arnold was named the starter and true freshman Michael Hawkins ascended to the lead backup.

Booty came to OU after one season at Tyler Junior College, where he led the nation in completions (266), attempts (436) and passing yards (3,410) while starting all 12 games in a 7-5 season that included a victory in the Heart of Texas Bowl. Booty also threw for 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and ranked No. 2 in the nation with 284.2 passing yards per game. He also ran 70 times for 250 yards and two TDs.

Booty was a 3-star recruit at Allen (TX) High School, per 247 Sports, where he threw for 2,235 yards and 26 TDs and rushed for 401 yards and nine scores as a senior. He played previously at JSerra Catholic in Capistrano, CA, Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio, and Corona Del Mar in Newport Beach CA.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

