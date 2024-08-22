Oklahoma Transfer General Booty Named Starting Quarterback For Louisiana-Monroe
On Wednesday, Louisiana-Monroe named Oklahoma transfer General Booty the starting quarterback for season opener game against Jackson State. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to break the news.
Booty, a redshirt junior spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma backing up Dillon Gabriel who transferred out to Oregon. The current Sooners starter is Jackson Arnold.
In his two years at Oklahoma, Booty only made two appearances, one against Arkansas State in 2023 and another against TCU in 2022.
Last season, Louisiana-Monroe went 2-10 on the season with their only wins coming against Army and FCS Lamar. After a 2-0 start, the Warhawks lost ten in a row. The program's last bowl game appearance came in 2012 when they fell to Ohio in the Independence Bowl.
Following their FCS matchup against Jackson State, they will go on a run to UAB, Texas and Troy. UAB is a solid team in the American, Texas made it into the College Football Playoff and Troy won the Sun Belt the past two seasons. Towards the back half of the season, the Warhawks will take on Auburn. So the 2024 schedule will be a tough one for General Booty in his first season as a full-time starting quarterback.