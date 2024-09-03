Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts' Presence in Oklahoma's Locker Room 'a Refreshing Thing,' Says Brent Venables
NORMAN — To the casual fan, Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts are a pair of transfer tight ends looking to make an impact in their first year at Oklahoma. To Brent Venables, they’ve already made a tremendous impact in the Sooners’ locker room.
“They [Sharp and Roberts] love to compete,” Venables said last week. “They’re skilled. They know how to play tight end. They like blocking. They know how to get open. When the ball’s thrown to them they catch it. ... They love their teammates. Those two guys have brought a spirit to that, really to the whole offense. Other guys are a part of that too, but those are guys that, they just love it.”
Their talents, and that of others in the position group, have already been utilized in the passing game under offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, who coached tight ends at North Texas, North Carolina and Indiana.
“I love where just the tight end in today's world is going,” Sharp said. “I feel like in the past, it's been just a big, heavy guy, you know what I'm saying, but I trust whatever our team has planned for me in the future for these games, we'll get it done for our team for sure.”
Sharp, a team captain in his first game as a Sooner in last Friday night's 51-3 win over Temple, was an accomplished pass catcher at Southeastern Louisiana University after making the switch from quarterback in spring of 2022. In his first game in a Sooners uniform, Sharp caught five passes for 47 yards and the season's first touchdown, a 14-yard connection via Jackson Arnold to complete OU's first possession as an SEC club.
“Bauer Sharp ... he’s been phenomenal. Just a natural leader, done an outstanding job,” Venables said.
Roberts, a Norman North High School alum, didn’t hold an offer from his hometown team as a high school senior in 2020. He signed to play at North Texas (where he played under Littrell) and quickly became a rotation player and eventually a full-time starter. He transferred to Baylor in 2023 and made three starts before transferring to play his fifth year in Norman.
The pair was brought on by tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley to replenish a depleted position group that graduated Brayden Willis and Austin Stogner in back-to-back seasons. Venables was immediately impressed by the tandem’s work ethic.
“They love to practice. They show up in the building,” Venables said. “They’ve got a really positive attitude that is infectious and contagious. ... If you work in an office building, if you work in a locker room, nobody wants to deal with people that are funky, you know, they’ve got a funk to them when they show it. ... And those guys are the opposite of funky and they like all of it. When the day’s over, they’re not grabbing their stuff and running out of the building as fast as they can. They really have a locker room that’s like that.”
Sharp is a captain for a reason. His and Roberts’ energy has become infectious. Roberts didn't have any receptions on Friday night against Temple, but quarterback Jackson Arnold did target him in the first quarter, launching a pass that sailed over Roberts' head.
Sharp, meanwhile, delivered a steady intermediate target for Arnold who could conceivably, if things break right, be among the team's leaders in catches and receiving yards this year. He ended his OU debut with five catches (one behind Deion Burks for team high) and 47 yards (tying Jalil Farooq to lead the team) and scored a first-quarter touchdown. Arnold targeted him six times, and the subtle adjustment he made on his route to separate and catch the touchdown shows an innate knowledge of the game.
"I thought our tight ends played well, Jake and Bauer and Kade McIntyre, Kaden Helms got in," Venables said after the game on Friday, "so that was really good to see as well.”
Well beyond their one-game performance, Venables has been sold on the presence of Roberts and Sharp since their arrival last January.
“They’ve made that group a lot better," Venables said. "They’ve made Kade McIntyre better. They’ve made Kaden Helms better. Those were young guys that, you know, hadn’t been necessarily exposed to that,” Venables said. “Brayden Willis was a lot like that. Austin [Stogner], Austin was a lot like that last year. ... That whole group has transformed. And those two guys, they have a genuine deep, deep, genuine appreciation for their coaches, for the resources, for their teammates, for their opportunity to be able to wear an Oklahoma jersey. They’re like, ‘I can’t believe it.’ It’s like a dream to them. And so that’s refreshing. That’s a really refreshing thing.”