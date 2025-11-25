Brent Venables Clarifies Jovantae Barnes' Status Amidst Oklahoma's Running Back Issues
NORMAN — Don’t expect major changes to Oklahoma’s running back rotation against LSU, even with Xavier Robinson banged up.
The sophomore is far from 100 percent, but he’s continually suited up to carry the rock for the No. 8-ranked Sooners.
Jovantae Barnes has missed the last seven games after appearing in the first four contests of the season. It seems as if he’s hoping to redshirt this season.
OU coach Brent Venables was asked how he navigates a situation like Barnes.
“I think every case is a case of its own, based on who that person has been and the body of work, so try to navigate it appropriately,” Venables said.
Venables said he understood players who hold themselves out to be able to redshirt, and potentially transfer.
“Can’t blame guys for wanting a little more,” Venables said. “... I don’t think it’s necessarily a selfish trait but we’ve created an environment that has some selfishness to it.”
He added that Barnes was “in good standing” as he navigates his future.
The Barnes situation in particular could get interesting if the Sooners take care of LSU and qualify for the College Football Playoff.
Postseason games do not count against the game cap to redshirt, so Barnes could hypothetically play a major role for the Sooners in the CFP and return to play a final year of college football in 2026.
Another option is available to the Sooners to help support Robinson.
“Taylor Tatum was, for the first time, healthy and available, so he’ll be somebody that will be available along with, obviously, Jaydn Ott,” Venables said.
Tory Blaylock was on the field for a couple of plays against Missouri, though he’s been banged up as well.
Tatum has appeared in just one game this season — at South Carolina on Oct. 18. Ott has missed the last four games.
Despite the Sooners’ running back struggles, if they can notch a victory over LSU, they’ll be back in the CFP for the first time since 2019.
"I would just say this: We've been fortunate enough to win despite that,” Venables said. “So the guys that have been available have done a nice job for us."