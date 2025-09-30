Sooner Defensive Back Gentry Williams Believes the 'Sky's the Limit' for Oklahoma's Secondary
NORMAN — Gentry Williams has seen several incarnations of the Sooner secondary over his four years at Oklahoma. After dealing with injury setbacks for most of his career, Williams has attacked 2025 with the same consistency he showed in 2023.
With his capability, coupled with good news on the horizon, Williams will be able to see a new incarnation of the secondary. One that OU hopes to be the best in the Brent Venables era.
"I think we can be as good as we want to be if we put the work in," Williams said on Monday. "If you don’t do the little details every day, it’s going to bite you. It has a couple of times. we’re going to get that fixed and keep getting better."
A part of that improvement will be in the form of reinforcements.
During his weekly coaches show, Venables revealed that Eli Bowen will make his 2025 debut against Kent State on Saturday. Venables said that Bowen would get some playing time on Saturday to find out where he is on a physical level after missing all of spring ball and fall camp.
"Another great player," Williams said. "What, freshman All-American? Having that type of player on the field, great things are going to come his way. He’s so smart, knows his job. Helps me, helps the whole defense. Just having him back, it’s going to be really good."
Bowen's addition adds to the strong Sooner corner rotation headlined by Williams and true freshman Courtland Guillory.
In Oklahoma's four games, the secondary has been solid. They kept Michigan from attempting any vertical passing game, but were the victims of costly mistakes in OU's win over Auburn. Guillory headlined the brunt of those mistakes by drawing the matchup with Tiger receiver Cam Coleman.
Venables admitted after the win that he put Guillory is tough positions but wasn't worried about the young freshman's ability to bounce back. Neither is Williams.
"Courtland is a dog," WIlliams said. "He took that to the chin better than most freshmen would. He did an excellent job in that game, coming back at the end to make some key plays for us. He did good. I’m not worried about Courtland."
As the Sooners put their first bye week in the rearview mirror, additions and self-improvement have been focal points across the roster. Following OU's game with Kent State, the secondary will be tested on a weekly basis. Williams is confident his room can meet the task.
"Everybody is dialed in," Williams said. "They want to get better. When you have a group like that? The sky is the limit."