Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Answers Questions About His Head Coaching Ambitions
Two weeks into September of his first season at Oklahoma, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate elsewhere in college football.
When UCLA fired DeShaun Foster on Sept. 14 after just three games, Arbuckle’s name appeared on some hot boards.
Since then, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and Arkansas have created openings, and Arbuckle — who just turned 30 years old and has been a college coordinator for not yet four years (he’s in year three on the FBS level) — keeps turning up on someone’s list of candidates.
At his weekly news conference at the OU Stadium Club on Tuesday, Arbuckle was asked about his readiness or interest in taking the next step up the coaching ladder.
“Yeah, I mean, I'm flattered that someone would say that about me,” Arbuckle said. “But that — none of that stuff registers in n my head at all. I mean, I have a responsibility to this university and to these kids. So I haven't even thought about if I would be ready to be a head coach, or I'm not seeking anything either.”
From Humble Beginnings
Arbuckle began his coaching career as an unpaid offensive quality control assistant at Houston Baptist in 2018 — during which time he delivered meals for Uber Eats at night to make some money. He then followed Zach Kittley to Western Kentucky.
Seven years later, he’s being mentioned as a candidate to replace an established, respected coach who led his alma mater for 21 years, became the winningest coach in the history of the program and was making more than $7 million.
Arbuckle is keeping his focus where it was when Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hired him from Washington State last December.
“I mean, my responsibility is to Oklahoma, to these kids, putting them in the best position to be successful every single day,” Arbuckle said. “And that's where my loyalty lies, and that's where my mind is set, is right here at Oklahoma.
“And that's all I gotta say about that one.”
Venables is in his fourth year as a head coach. He was always considered a hot candidate to become a head coach, even when he was a young co-defensive coordinator in his early days at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops. But Venables remained patient and didn’t chase just any old job.
He stayed the course as a valued defensive coordinator, won national championships under two Hall of Fame head coaches and finally, after turning 50, landed his dream job at OU.
“In a profession that's really hard to be successful … I've always said, ‘Man, wait till the job that comes up that you absolutely love.’
“That's just me, though. … But everybody's a little bit different in the things that they desire. Some people just want to be head coach no matter what — and that's cool, too. You know, our building is full of guys that are going to be great future head coaches.”
An All-Star Lineup of QBs
Arbuckle has shown a gift for both coaching quarterbacks — he has worked intimately with the likes of FBS record-setter Bailey Zappe and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward before he helped John Mateer lead the nation in touchdowns last year at Washington State.
Now Arbuckle has Mateer at Oklahoma, and before his thumb injury last week, Mateer was widely regarded as the best bet to win the Heisman Trophy.
His latest pupil, Michael Hawkins Jr., is hoping he can elevate his game with to some real quarterback coaching after largely just winging it as a true freshman last year. With Mateer on the mend following surgery last Wednesday, Hawkins will start for No. 5-ranked Oklahoma in this week's game against Kent State and will most likely be on the field next week against No. 9 Texas for the second year in a row.
Arbuckle also has shown a natural ability as a play-caller. Having a talented quarterback helps, but Arbuckle’s offenses have always ranked at or near the top of the statistical rankings because his talents and his work ethic allow him to diagnose defenses, develop a play-calling flow, avoid obvious tendencies and exploit weaknesses.
“He'll certainly be somebody that has great opportunity in the future,” Venables said.
“Ben will have a lot of opportunity. He’s a winner. Everything that I've bragged on him in the past. He's got maturity beyond his years, and he's got a great toughness to him. He’s very relational, and he's passionate about winning.”
College coaching has changed over the years — and it’s especially different now than it was just five years ago. Retention now overshadows recruiting, although recruiting is bigger than ever. The transfer portal quickly went from not even being a thing to suddenly becoming a top priority. Fundraising for NIL and negotiating with players (and their families, and their agents) is new. And actual revenue sharing with players, and all the negotiation that comes with it, is a thing now.
“I don't know if it's if it's easier to be a head coach at a young age, if that's what ADs are more willing to hire,” Venables said. “I don't know what the test of time really says, you know, what the story is.
“I’ve always said to my colleagues, just as they look at opportunities to grow and elevate in the profession: when you have what you value, don't screw it up.”