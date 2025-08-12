Oklahoma QB John Mateer Issues Statement Regarding Gambling Accusations
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is on the defensive Tuesday after accusations surfaced Monday night implicating Mateer in an alleged online sports gambling controversy.
Screenshots of Mateer’s Venmo account were posted by the X/Twitter account belonging to someone claiming to be a reporter at Deadspin and a North Dakota media outlet called Valley News Live.
Sources told Sooners On SI that Mateer told OU he never bet on sports.
Officials at OU said Tuesday morning they were aware of the report and the accusations, and later said that formal statements would be forthcoming.
Tuesday afternoon, Mateer issued a statement.
"The allegations that I once participated in sports gambling are false," Mateer wrote in his statement. "My previous Venmo descriptions did not accurately portray the transactions in question but were instead inside jokes between me and my friends.
"I have never bet on sports. I understand the seriousness of the matter, but recognize that, taken out of context, those Venmo descriptions suggest otherwise. I can assure my teammates, coaches, and officials at the NCAA that I have not engaged in any sports gambling."
OU Athletics then released a statement.
"OU Athletics provides ongoing education to its student-athletes, coaches, and staff on matters related to sports gambling," read the statement. "The department utilizes ProhiBet, which is an industry-standard service offering comprehensive monitoring of sports gambling activities. OU takes any allegations of gambling seriously and works closely with the NCAA in any situations of concern.
"OU Athletics is unaware of any NCAA investigation and has no reason to believe there is one pending."
The post on X about Mateer's alleged Venmo history Monday night came from the purported account Bryan Aguada, who claims to be an insider at Deadspin and Valley News Live.
However, KREF radio co-host and producer Blake Gamble reported that an employee at Valley News Live — a news outlet in Fargo, ND — is unfamiliar with anyone named Bryan Aguada having worked there. The account dates back to 2023 and includes mostly retweets and posts of news reports broken by other accounts. Any actual past reporting or background or even an online presence attributed to a Bryan Aguada apparently doesn't exist beyond the Twitter account, which itself has now been called into question.
According to NCAA rules, student-athletes who are found to have wagered on contests in their own sport face a 50 percent loss of one season of eligibility. The NCAA also requires education on sports gambling rules and prevention for student-athletes who commit wagering violations.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- What Kind of Leadership Does QB John Mateer Bring to Oklahoma?
- Oklahoma QB John Mateer Believes OC Ben Arbuckle is 'More Motivated' Than Ever
- Why Brent Venables Believes Oklahoma's Offense has Built 'Good Synergy' in Fall Camp
Mateer came to Oklahoma after his lone season as WSU’s starting quarterback in 2024. The dual-threat quarterback logged 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year while also rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. His 44 total touchdowns led all of major college football, and he ranked fifth nationally in total offense.
Rejoining Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who was hired by head oach Brent Venables in December, Mateer has been penciled in as the Sooners' starter since his arrival last winter.
The Oklahoma offense needed a shot in the arm after sophomore Jackson Arnold and true freshman Michael Hawkins struggled throughout 2024, directing an offense that was statistically among the worst in FBS.