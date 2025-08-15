Five Freshmen Who Could Play a Real Role for Oklahoma in 2025
Fall camp has almost come and gone.
Monday kicks off the last camp preparations for Oklahoma before the Sooners transition to their game week schedule, and the two-deep will start to take shape.
With so many transfers on the offensive side of the ball and a strong group of veterans returning to Brent Venables’ defense, it was unclear how many opportunities would be up for grabs for OU’s freshmen in fall camp.
But five new faces have given themselves a chance to contribute for the crimson and cream this fall.
Offensive Tackle Michael Fasusi
The 5-star recruit arrived in Norman with astronomical expectations, but he’s delivered so far in fall camp.
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh fell short of guaranteeing Michael Fasusi a starting spot this week, but he said, barring a downturn in his play over the next two weeks, he should play.
Fasusi has a battle on his hands with Jacob Sexton to start as OU’s left tackle, but he’s too talented to stay off the field.
Cornerback Courtland Guillory
Perhaps no one has improved their standing since the spring more than cornerback Courtland Guillory.
Eli Bowen’s injury and the understandable caution around Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby have allowed Guillory to show off his cover skills every day to position coach Jay Valai.
Guillory stands at 6-foot-0, and with long arms and fluid movement, he adds size to a cornerback room.
Jacobe Johnson returns experience alongside Bowen, Williams and Dolby, but Guillory will also have to hold off Devon Jordan and Jeremiah Newcombe to earn a large chunk of playing time.
Wide Receiver Elijah Thomas
Elijah Thomas did a bit of everything playing high school ball in Oklahoma, and his athleticism is set to translate from Checotah to the SEC.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson went down late in spring practice, allowing more opportunities for Thomas as Gibson works his way back to full health.
The Sooners feel great about the combination of Deion Burks and Arkansas transfer Isaiah Sategna, but Thomas brings a 6-0 frame to Emmett Jones’ unit and he can battle the size and strength of SEC cornerbacks.
Offensive Lineman Ryan Fodje
Ryan Fodje would have been the centerpiece of the 2025 recruiting class had it not been for Fasusi, and he’s also stood out to Bedenbaugh.
He’s working at guard currently, which means he’s in a daily battle for snaps with a number of experienced returners.
Febechi Nwaiwu started all 13 games last year, and Heath Ozaeta closed the year with improved play at left guard.
Second-year lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis brings needed aggression to the interior of the line, but Bedenbaugh named Fodje as one of the guys he thinks he can win with up the middle, which is a good sign for the highly-rated lineman.
Running Back Tory Blaylock
The arrival of Cal transfer Jaydn Ott reconfigured the expectations for OU’s running back room, but a handful of minor injuries in fall camp presented a real opportunity for Tory Blaylock.
With Ott, Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum all missing some time, Blaylock and veteran Jovantae Barnes endured a stretch of fall camp as the Sooners’ only healthy running backs.
Blaylock did well for himself, stringing together a strong couple of weeks as well as a good effort in the Sooners’ second scrimmage.
He was already one of DeMarco Murray’s smoothest athletes in the spring, and he improved his lower half over the summer to handle the physicality of the league he’s stepping into.
The carries up for grabs this year will all be dwarfed by Ott’s workload, but Blaylock has done all he can in camp to state his case that he should get the ball some in 2025.