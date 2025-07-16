Brent Venables Raves About Oklahoma's 'Home-run Hitter' Jaydn Ott
ATLANTA — Oklahoma struck quickly after spring practice to upgrade its backfield.
The Sooners landed former California running back Jaydn Ott on April 15, which was one of new GM Jim Nagy’s first recruiting wins for OU.
“He’s a home-run hitter, great, natural runner,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables told local reporters at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. “He’s got great instincts, runs well behind his pads. His yards after contact are eye-popping. He makes plays, as opposed to ‘take what they give you.’”
In three years with the Bears, Ott ran for 2,597 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He also added 736 receiving yards and six scores on 95 receptions.
Ott’s best season came in 2023. He rushed for 1,315 yards and 12 scores, and added two more receiving touchdowns.
Though Ott played in all 10 games last year, he was limited due to injury. Ott finished 2024 with 607 yards and five scores from scrimmage.
Healthy again, Venables expects his new running back to look like his old self in 2025.
“He makes plays, and that’s what great players do,” Venables said. “… A good DB, he’s got great closing speed, or he anticipates instinctually the route combination and the stem, and he’s jumping the route, if you will. It’s like the great quarterback; he puts it where nobody else can get it but his guy, and that’s who I’d say — he’s a playmaker.”
Ott had plenty of catching up to do this summer.
He missed the spring install of new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s offense, but Venables said Ott has gotten plenty of help from his fellow running backs to get up to speed.
“He’s blended right in,” Venable said. “Jovantae Barnes has been an absolute stallion when it comes to helping Jaydn transition, as well as the rest of the guys. That’s the one that you want to see happen, sooner rather than later. To no surprise, Jovantae’s one of the selfless and giving people in our locker room. He’s done a great job, too.”
Before making the move to Oklahoma, Nagy raved about Ott’s ability in the open field while he was serving in his capacity with the Senior Bowl.
Barnes led the Sooners with 577 rushing yards and five scores last year. Quarterback Jackson Arnold, who transferred to Auburn during the offseason, was OU’s second-leading rusher with 444 yards and three touchdowns.
The Sooners haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher in two seasons. Eric Gray totaled 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2022, and Venables hopes Ott can become Oklahoma’s next great running back.
“He’s got great humility, work ethic, low-maintenance,” Venables said. “… Jaydn’s really focused, really mature, and he loves to compete.”