NORMAN — It’s November and Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners are playing their best football.

A College Football Playoff is out of reach, however, thanks to uninspiring losses to a bad Michigan team and a fourth-quarter collapse to a solid Kentucky team that was playing above their britches at the time.

Thanks to the shift from Ben Arbuckle to Jason Witten, OU’s November has been a better product than the previous two months. Yes, the defenses of Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are not Georgia's or even Michigan's, but there’s no doubt that the team has been better since Witten’s elevation.

With Witten, it appears that the communication from the offensive coordinator on down to the rest of the staff has been clear.

“It’s probably been a fresh start for everybody (on the offensive staff),” Venables said during his Tuesday press conference.

Venables praised Witten’s leadership in the wake of Arbuckle’s dismissal. Following OU’s 42-25 destruction at the hands of South Carolina, Venables went as far as to say that showing up that following Monday wasn’t mandatory.

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Despite the dire straits heading into November, OU rebounded, thanks in part to Witten’s ability to communicate — a skill that may have been absent among the offensive staff until recently.

“Jason’s done a really good job of communicating what the change means moving forward. It has been very clear what his expectations are, how we’re going to do it,” Venables said.

On Witten, Venables painted a picture of a coach effectively sharing the weekly game plan with the coaches and players, highlighting that his (as of now) temporary offensive coordinator's philosophy of “if you won’t, they won’t” has trickled down the ranks.

“You’ve got the game plan on a piece of paper and read through it in a monotone way like I’m giving you guys a monotone press conference here, it’s not going to get everybody excited,” Venables said. “You’ve got to believe in it, number one. You’ve got to know it intimately, number two. You’ve got to effectively communicate it with passion and energy like it’s the best gameplan ever.

“You gotta believe it in your soul, too. But I think it all started with Jason doing a great job from a leadership standpoint of getting the coaches in the right frame of mind. Somebody’s gotta lead. Jason’s going to lead from the front."

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