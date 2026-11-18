NORMAN — With 3:20 to go in the fourth quarter and leading by 10, Oklahoma’s defense got off the field on fourth down.

The Sooners only ran three plays on the ensuing drive. The third play was a call from Jason Witten to put the game on ice. The interim offensive coordinator chose to put the ball in John Mateer’s hands when he called for his quarterback to hit Isaiah Sategna on a go-route.

Mateer’s pass was a little flat and ended up just outside the outstretched hands of Sategna. A touchdown would have ended any chance of a furious Ole Miss comeback — following a missed field goal by the Sooners, that very comeback almost happened.

While a blown opportunity isn’t something to be proud of, Mateer still took pride in Witten having faith in him to make the play.

“(Witten called the play) in the huddle, and I said, ‘Oh, let’s do it,’” Mateer said on Tuesday after practice. “I was really excited. We missed by a little bit, but it was good.”

Considering Witten and Oklahoma’s new-found emphasis on time of possession and game control, something Brent Venables described as “very real thing” during his Tuesday press conference, making that play call during the conditions of last Sunday’s game does speak to his confidence in his signal caller.

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“He trusts my ability, it helps me trust my ability,” Mateer said.

While OU no doubt wants to lean on a run game to keep Mateer from feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders, if the Sooners will finish 2026 on a winning streak, QB1 will need to make throws like that — at least now, his playcaller has shown the ability to even make that call in a game-ending situation.

“He trusts me throwing the ball, but we really didn’t need to (in the second half),” Mateer said. “You know, football at its core. Hand it off. I wish we would have landed it, it would have made the game a lot easier to finish.”

It was one play, and Mateer just missed on the throw, but it did show a growing belief from Witten for his quarterback. That belief will need to be there if the Sooners are to win their next two games and a potential bowl game in December.

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