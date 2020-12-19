Bryce Foster's signing with Texas A&M drops OU in SI All-American rankings

The Sooners finished the 2021 early signing period outside the top 10, but enough top prospects remain unannounced that could push OU much higher

With offensive lineman Bryce Foster’s commitment to Texas A&M on Friday, Oklahoma closes the 2021 early signing period by dropping a spot in the Sports Illustrated All-American team rankings.

Bryce Foster Photo: Laura Chiles Photography (courtesy Heidi Foster)

OU was ranked No. 10 for most of the last two months after getting verbal commitments from SI99 members Caleb Williams, Mario Williams, Latrell McCutchin and Billy Bowman, plus verbals from Jalil Farooq, Kelvin Gilliam, Damond Harmon and others. (The Sooners’ first verbal pledge of the 2021 class was Texas wideout Cody Jackson, who’s No. 91 on the SI99.)

But after the Sooners added a commitment from Duncanville, TX, offensive tackle Savion Byrd on Wednesday, they finished the early signing period with 16 signatures and dropped a spot to No. 11.

Foster’s signing with A&M was big enough to push the Aggies into the SI All-American top 10. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and Clemson comprise the top five, while Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon, A&M and Miami round out the top 10.

“Adding Savion Byrd to the offensive line was a big win,” writes SI All-American’s John Garcia, “but missing on Bryce Foster was even bigger. Plenty of OU targets, including top available running back Camar Wheaton, remain a possibility in the coming weeks.”

Wheaton, from Garland, TX, is No. 9 on the SI99. OU also is considered a front-runner for Virginia offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who comes in at No. 61 on the SI99.

