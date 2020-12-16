SI All-American OL Finalist Savion Byrd Commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma has splashed on National Signing Day, landing the verbal commitment of SI All-American Finalist Savion Byrd. Byrd joins a 10th-ranked recruiting class in SI All American's pre-Early Signing Period rankings.

The Duncanville (Tex.) standout, who helped the program to a 7-1 record in 2020, picked the Mustangs over a slew of Power 5 programs. Oklahoma and LSU were also involved in the Texan's recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound trenchman, who has more defensive line experience than that of a pass-blocking tackle to this point, is among the more athletic tackle projections in the entire country for the class of 2021.

SIAA Evaluation

Frame: Long and lean frame at 265 pounds. Good arm length for OT prospect.



Athleticism: ​Good knee bend with solid snap quickness. Smooth movement skills for a big man. Balanced athlete with good agility who operates with a good base. Athletically capable to be able to consistently recover in pass protection on edges with further development.

Instincts: ​Good toughness at the point of attack with a solid punch on targets to sustain well. Appears to relish contact and likes being nasty at the line of scrimmage vs. opponents, though plays with a high hat at times. Flashes movement skills to be able to produce on second level and to be able to pull and trap.

Polish: ​Played mostly defensive tackle as a junior, thus will need technique refinement as an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. Will need to improve punch accuracy, hand placement and anchor strength, while acquiring more reps as a pass protector vs. speed-to-power.

Bottom Line: ​Byrd is a blank canvas offensive tackle prospect with a high ceiling. He has the length, toughness and athleticism to develop into a starting edge-blocker in a few years down the line. He fits best in a zone-blocking scheme that takes advantage of his athleticism.

