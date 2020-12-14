Caleb Williams "itching to sign the papers" and become a Sooner

Caleb Williams is two days from officially joining the Sooner family, and he couldn't be more excited to put ink to paper as national signing day draws near.

"I simply cannot wait to get to this starting point," said Williams in his final SI All-American recruitment blog. "I've been working for it my whole life. It's only a few days away but I'm itching to sign the papers and take pictures, whatever comes with it. Just ready to do what I have to do to get to this party started."

Williams is one of fifteen players that will sign with the Sooners on Wednesday, but unfortunately, that contingent won't include one wideout that Williams pursued heavily in the final stages of the recruiting cycle.

"I know in last week's blog I discussed Emeka (Egbuka) and how I felt about him," said Williams. "I still feel the same away about him and who he is. He's still a friend. He didn't end up choosing Oklahoma but that doesn't change our friendship. It doesn't change what we were doing and how we felt about each other. At the end of the day his goal is not only college football, but to get to the NFL. So we are on a similar journey."

Egbuka committed to Ohio State over Oklahoma last Friday, less than a week after visiting Norman for the first time. Though Williams won't get to throw to Egbuka as a collegian, he still appreciated the Washington native's effort to get a taste of Oklahoma before arriving at a decision.

"Much respect to all the players and their families who have had to spend their own resources and money in the middle of a pandemic and record unemployment just to visit schools," said Williams. "They have taken it upon themselves to do things the right way to help them make one of the most important decisions for their lives.

"For most of us, it’s our first adult decision that we have to live with the ultimate consequences. And we have done so without any assistance from the schools because the NCAA has prohibited them from helping us. It’s sad, unfortunate and painful that the NCAA has not created a pathway to help us in the process, and that they have run out the clock. It’s already time to sign."

Regardless of all the twists and turns that have come with the 2021 recruiting cycle, it's now all but over, and Williams is gearing up for the next chapter.

"Getting ready for 'move-in' day at Oklahoma," said Williams. "I'm already here, as everybody knows, but move-in day is when I can officially be in the Oklahoma program, in the locker room, QB room, film room and working out, being around the guys and hopefully earning my stripes along with the coaches and players' respect. Learning the playbook and just overall preparing for whatever comes, because when my number is called, I’m going to be ready."

