Caleb Williams Pens Final Blog as Unsigned No. 1 Recruit

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week coming up is a pretty big week with the Early Signing Period for college recruits. On December 16 I will be signing my National Letter of Intent with the Oklahoma Sooners. I've been waiting on this and I'm very excited to get this new stage, new journey in my life started.

I simply cannot wait to get to this starting point. I've been working for it my whole life. It's only a few days away but I'm itching to sign the papers and take pictures, whatever comes with it. Just ready to do what I have to do to get to this party started.

I'm happy for everyone that I know and everyone that I met on this journey who is signing. Shoot, this is pretty special. You're in the top 1% of people and athletes to be able to sign. All who are signing should be very thankful. I am very thankful to be able to go to a college like OU, a special place.

Dreams are coming true and not just for me.

I know in last week's blog I discussed Emeka (Egbuka) and how I felt about him. I still feel the same away about him and who he is. He's still a friend. He didn't end up choosing Oklahoma but that doesn't change our friendship. It doesn't change what we were doing and how we felt about each other. At the end of the day his goal is not only college football, but to get to the NFL. So we are on a similar journey.

He's gonna do great at OSU, I wish he could be with us obviously, but he's gonna do great at OSU — his choice, his journey. I'm happy for him for making this huge choice in his life and this decision was huge. Like I said I congratulate him. I'm thankful for him and his dad coming to Oklahoma on their own dime because there was no official visits this year. They came to the University and to spend time with me, throw with me, watch the game and have a great time overall so he can see everything for himself and make an informed decision.

Much respect to all the players and their families who have had to spend their own resources and money in the middle of a pandemic and record unemployment just to visit schools. They have taken it upon themselves to do things the right way to help them make one of the most important decisions for their lives. For most of us, it’s our first adult decision that we have to live with the ultimate consequences. And we have done so without any assistance from the schools because the NCAA has prohibited them from helping us. It’s sad, unfortunate and painful that the NCAA has not created a pathway to help us in the process, and that they have run out the clock. It’s already time to sign.

Overall, as of lately, I've been working out hard and it's been all business for me. We're doing online schooling so I don't have to go to practice right now after school or attend study hall like every other year. I just do my homework and then I go workout every day after class. Sometimes before class after I wake up. Depends on the schedule but for sure getting ready for 'move-in' day at Oklahoma.

I'm already here as everybody knows but move in day is when I can officially be in the Oklahoma program, in the locker room, QB room, film room and working out, being around the guys and hopefully earning my stripes along with the coaches and players' respect. Learning the playbook and just overall preparing for whatever comes, because when my number is called, I’m going to be ready.

Lastly, regarding school for me. I'm still doing online classes and finals week is coming up for the first semester. Finals week at Gonzaga is always really stressful; it's normally harder than any week of school that we have. But I already took one of my finals since it's online, my math final. I think I have four more classes left, and it's still stressful. Having four exams in four days is gonna be tough.

This whole thing is coming around full-circle, realizing I’m coming up on my last semester at Gonzaga. Like I said in my previous blogs, its kinda surreal to think my time at Gonzaga is -- now finally coming to an end because I don't wanna make it seem like I've been waiting for it -- but it's finally here. It's kinda sad and bitter-sweet, even though I'm very happy about moving on to the next chapter in this journey. I’m wishing everyone well as you all finish up classes, sign on Early Signing day and spend time with family during the holidays.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

#DreamsDoComeTrue #BoomerSooner

--

All on the Line: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17 | Week 18 | Week 19 | Week 20 | Week 21 | Week 22 | Week 23 | Week 24 | Week 25 | Week 26 | Week 27 | Week 28 | Week 29 | Week 30 | Week 31 | Week 32 | Week 33 | Week 34 | Week 35 | Week 36 | Week 37 | Week 38 | Week 39 | Week 40 | Week 41

Twitter: @CALEBcsw

Instagram: ayeeecaleb