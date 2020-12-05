SI99 running back Camar Wheaton to choose between Oklahoma and Alabama

No. 9 overall player in SI All-American's 2021 class rankings is no longer considering LSU; narrows list to Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners

A decision draws near for Camar Wheaton, and the Sooner faithful continues to hold out hope that the dynamic running back will pick Oklahoma.

On Friday, Wheaton announced that he'll choose between the Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 23, eliminating LSU from contention for his commitment in the process. The Garland, Texas native is SI All-American's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 running back in the class of 2021.

Oklahoma doesn't have a running back commit in the 2021 recruiting cycle, and it's become evident over the past few months that Wheaton is their only serious target. However, OU already owns verbal pledges from Caleb Williams and Mario Williams, and appears to be a legitimate contender to snag Emeka Egbuka as well. Should Egbuka and Wheaton choose Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners would incredibly have landed four of the top 10 offensive players in the 2021 class.

Running back is very much a position of need for Oklahoma going forward, as the odds suggest Rhamondre Stevenson and Kennedy Brooks will take their talents to the NFL in 2021. Seth McGowan was Oklahoma's only add at the position in the class of 2020, and T.J. Pledger hasn't proven that he's anything more than a change-of-pace back. The only other running backs currently on the roster are Todd Hudson, who's a walk-on, and junior college product Jaden Knowles, who hasn't seen a single snap as a Sooner. With that in mind, Wheaton could be a vital backfield cog and a significant component of Oklahoma's offensive game plan as early as next season.

Wheaton stands 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, and claimed district MVP honors in 2019 as a junior for Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland. He took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma in March, and returned to attend Sooner Summit in August.

