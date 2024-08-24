COLUMN: Oklahoma's Pass Rush Could Hold the Keys to a Successful 2024 Season
At Clemson, Brent Venables’ defense took the step from good to elite in Year 3.
Venables’ group made modest improvements during his first year in charge before rounding into a top 25 unit in both total and scoring defense in his second season.
Then the explosion happened.
His 2014 unit finished first in total defense, third in scoring defense, second in passing defense and fifth in rushing defense.
Fast forward a decade and Oklahoma is trying to replicate the same growth arc in 2024.
Now Venables admitted last year at Big 12 Media Days that the defense he took over in Norman was behind in the talent department, so the realistic expectations aren’t to be the nation’s best unit.
But with so many veterans returning at all three levels, there is hope that Venables can deliver a group that ranks amongst the SEC’s elite.
Danny Stutsman, who enters the year with All-American expectations, found his running mate late last year in “ball magnet” Kip Lewis.
That duo, who will have plenty of depth behind them in Kobie McKinzie, Jaren Kanak, Dasan McCullough and Lewis Carter, will be supported by a talented secondary.
Billy Bowman Jr. is drawing similar hype to Stutsman, and Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen will join Bowman to form OU’s most talented safety group in more than a decade.
At corner, steady hand Woodi Washington will have plenty of star potential around him with Gentry Williams hoping to stay healthy. San Diego State transfer Dez Malone will provide great depth along with returners Kani Walker and Jacobe Johnson, and Kendel Dolby will pair ball skills and physicality to cover the slot.
Defensive tackle Damonic Williams was a massive addition in the post-spring transfer portal window to bring experience along with Da’Jon Terry, and the Sooners are comfortable with a large rotation at defensive end.
But OU may lack a bonafide star rushing the passer off the edge, which could prevent the Sooners from truly becoming a lights out unit.
Venables got the most out of instinctual pass rusher Vic Beasley a decade ago to terrorize opposing quarterbacks for the Tigers.
As Clemson made its first improvements from 2012 to 2013, Beasley increased his output from eight quarterback sacks to 13 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.
He then maintained those high levels in 2014, delivering 12 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss.
No other Tiger defender had more than 3.5 sacks in 2014, but they didn’t need to with Beasley making a living in the backfield.
As a result, the Atlanta Falcons took Beasley with the eighth pick in the 2015 NFL Draft following his successful 2014 campaign.
Last year, dragging down quarterbacks was a weakness for the Sooners.
Ethan Downs led the team with just 4.5 sacks, two of which came against Texas.
Stutsman was actually Oklahoma’s second-most accomplished rusher, ending the year with three sacks. Marcus Stripling finished with 2.5 sacks and true freshman Adepoju Adebawore chipped in the third-most sacks by a defensive lineman with 1.5.
Between Downs, Adebawore, R Mason Thomas, Trace Ford, Miami (OH) transfer Caiden Woullard and true freshman Danny Okoye, the Sooners feel like they’ll have plenty of options off the edge.
“I like the improvement that we’ve seen,” Venables said in the middle of fall camp. “… I really think we’re going to have some young guys, whether that’s a Danny Okoye amongst others that has a chance to jump in that mix. I’m really excited about that group of guys up front.”
The Sooners have yet to generate a consistent pass rush under Venables in conference play, and really haven’t lived in the backfield since Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto formed a strong tag-team.
To ascend to the next level of defense — and to shut down quarterbacks the likes of Nico Iamaleava, Quinn Ewers, Jaxson Dart, Brady Cook, Jalen Milroe and Garrett Nussmeier who the Sooners will face this year — Venables unit has to find a way to create negative plays in the passing game.
R Mason Thomas might be OU’s most ready-made threat off the edge this year.
He was hailed by Downs and Reggie Grimes as the most natural pass rusher when he was a true freshman in 2022, but he only logged 0.5 sacks.
Last year, Thomas put on weight and was primed to win a starting job out of camp before an ankle sprain set him back.
He wasn’t truly healthy until the end of the year, robbing him of the chance for a breakout season.
Thomas is listed unofficially at 240 pounds on Oklahoma’s online roster page, and he looked much more mature physically throughout limited viewings at fall camp.
Adebawore likely has the highest ceiling in 2024, but the true sophomore will have to put it all together to feast on quarterbacks.
Thomas’ injury last year opened up a treasure trove of snaps for Adebawore as he got acclimated to college football. The former 5-star recruit arrived at Oklahoma with plenty of hype, but time will tell if the light bulb fully comes on as a sophomore or if he realizes his full potential in 2025.
Woullard has the best track record of production.
He built on a four-sack year in 2022 at Miami (OH) and more than doubled his production, ending last year with 9.5 sacks.
SEC offensive lines will undoubtedly prove to be a different challenge for Woullard, but he’s got the instincts to vastly improve Oklahoma’s pass rush if everything falls into place.
Miguel Chavis’ defensive end group is deep and will far from a weakness in 2024.
But their ability to push offenses well behind the chains could be the difference against a grueling schedule — especially when paired with an offense dealing with so much turnover — and its a task they haven’t proven they can consistently handle yet.