Courtland Guillory's 'Amazing' Moment Came at the Perfect Time for Oklahoma

DALLAS — Courtland Guillory has been the victim of pass interference calls during his Oklahoma career.

He's earned them. Guillory is a physical corner. As Brent Venables has said before, he'll live with the aggressive penalties, even through gritted teeth, if his young corner extends a drive with physicality..

But the physical play has yet to lead to his first career interception. Guillory has started all but one game over the last two seasons (last year's Red River Rivalry).

That is, until 19 seconds to go in the fourth quarter in the Cotton Bowl.

Tied at 24, Venables sent a safety blitz to pressure Arch Manning into a quick throw. The design worked. Manning forced a throw to the boundary early and Guillory was there to step past Cam Coleman — more on him later — for the turnover.

From there, John Mateer made clutch throws to Isaiah Sategna on back-to-back plays to set up Tate Sandell's game-winning 47-yard field goal.

"It was crazy," Guillory said after the game. "The biggest rivalry in college football, and I'm from Texas, so it meant so much to me. It was an amazing feeling that my first pick was to be in a big time moment like that to help my team win."

For Oklahoma, Guillory's play couldn't have come at a better time. For Guillory, particularly the man he fought for position to make the interception over, it was a full circle moment.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer puts the horns down and dons The Golden Hat trophy to celebrate OU's 27-24 victory over the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Last season, Guillory was baptized by fire when Auburn came to Norman. Venables opted to put his freshman corner on an island against the talented Coleman. The plan paid off as the Sooner sacked former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times, but Guillory was the sacrificial lamb.

Coleman had three catches for 88 yards and a score, many of them against Guillory. On one particular drive, the young corner committed two pass interference penalties trying to keep up with the super pass catcher.

Fast forward a year and some change and Guillory has the last laugh against the man who gave him his 'welcome to college football' moment.

"It was fun. It was something I was looking forward to since (the Auburn game) was over," Guillory said. "This whole offseason, that was a big goal of mine when I did go against him, to play way better than I did before. I'm happy with how I played."

Oklahoma defender Danny Okoye blocks a punt by Texas' Mac Chiumento in Saturday' 27-24 OU victory in Dallas. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In a moment to add to Guillory's full circle moment, the play before — a pass interference call on Guillory who grabbed Coleman on a Manning pass.

"It is what it is," Guillory said with a smirk.

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