These grades from Pro Football Focus represent the initial ratings. They are subject to change throughout the coming days.

NORMAN — Oklahoma started slow and overcame turnovers in a 28-7 victory over their old-now-new conference opponents in Texas A&M.

For Jason Witten, every game is an audition. The Aggies presented two challenges: The Sooners found themselves trailing for the first time since Witten was handed the keys to the offense and John Mateer (72.3 grade on all 74 offensive snaps) turned the ball over, twice, for the first time in five games.

The Sooners answered both challenges well and then some.

Offense

For the second week in a row, Rocky Beers led the offense in total grade with a 79.1 rating on 63 snaps.

Elijah Thomas had his highest-rated game as a Sooner with a big catch on the Sooners’ first scoring drive. He finished with a 73.4 rating on 13 snaps.

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma offense:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Rocky Beers, TE (79.1 rating on 63 snaps)

Jake Maikkula, C (75.6, 74)

Elijah Thomas, WR (73.4, 13)

John Mateer, QB (72.3, 74)

Heath Ozaeta, OG (70.8, 74)

Isaiah Sategna, WR (68.4, 67)

Jonathan Hatton Jr., RB (68.0, 16)

Tory Blaylock, RB (67.9, 22)

Michael Fasusi, OT (67.0, 74)

Jacob Jordan, WR (66.6, 13)

Parker Livingstone, WR (63.8, 62)

Ryan Fodje, OT (63.0, 44)

Lloyd Avant, RB (61.6, 28)

Xavier Robinson, RB (59.6, 3)

Noah Best, OG (58.1, 54)

Hayden Hansen, TE (53.4, 38)

E'Marion Harris, OT (53.3, 30)

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG (53.1, 20)

Manny Choice, WR (52.9, 28)

Jack Van Dorselaer, TE (51.7, 12)

Peyton Joseph, OG (41.1, 5)

Defense

Defensively, Oklahoma settled in and put the clamps down on an 18-year old quarterback making his first start in Brady Hart.

Captain David Stone led the way (as well as the team) with an 82.7 grade on 38 snaps. Fellow interior linemen Danny Saili (73.4 on 11 snaps) and Jayden Jackson (69.0 on 37 snaps) made it difficult for the Aggies to do much of anything.

Cortland Guillory quickly forgot about a dropped interception in the first half when he helped seal the game with an acrobatic interception in the second. The second-year corner finished with a 82.1 rating on 49 snaps.

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma defense.

David Stone, DT (82.7 rating on 38 snaps)

Courtland Guillory, CB (82.1, 49)

Danny Saili, DT (73.4, 11)

Kip Lewis, LB (73.3, 53)

Owen Heinecke, LB (72.6, 53)

Peyton Bowen, S (70.1, 44)

Jayden Jackson, DT (69.0, 37)

James Carrington, DT (68.7, 1)

Danny Okoye, DE (67.7, 31)

Eli Bowen, CB (67.4, 45)

Reggie Powers III, S (67.3, 19)

Taylor Wein, DE (67.3, 38)

Bishop Thomas, DT (66.6, 10)

Jeremiah Newcombe, S (62.8, 16)

Adepoju Adebawore, DE (62.8, 21)

Jake Kreul, DE (61.7, 18)

Markel Ford, CB (61.5, 3)

James Nesta, LB (61.0, 1)

Cole Sullivan, LB (60.9, 16)

Lebron Bauer, LB (60.6, 1)

Beau Jandreau, LB (60.0, 1)

Niko Jandreau, CB (60.0, 1)

Trystan Haynes, CB (60.0, 1)

Omarion Robinson, S (56.1, 23)

Michael Boganowski, S (53.7, 41)

Braxton Fely, DT (53.0, 1)

Trent Wilson, DT (47.3, 8)

Jacobe Johnson, CB (37.3, 13)

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