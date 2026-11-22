PFF Grades for Oklahoma's Dominant Win Over Their Old Aggie Friends From Texas A&M
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These grades from Pro Football Focus represent the initial ratings. They are subject to change throughout the coming days.
NORMAN — Oklahoma started slow and overcame turnovers in a 28-7 victory over their old-now-new conference opponents in Texas A&M.
For Jason Witten, every game is an audition. The Aggies presented two challenges: The Sooners found themselves trailing for the first time since Witten was handed the keys to the offense and John Mateer (72.3 grade on all 74 offensive snaps) turned the ball over, twice, for the first time in five games.
The Sooners answered both challenges well and then some.
Offense
For the second week in a row, Rocky Beers led the offense in total grade with a 79.1 rating on 63 snaps.
Elijah Thomas had his highest-rated game as a Sooner with a big catch on the Sooners’ first scoring drive. He finished with a 73.4 rating on 13 snaps.
Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma offense:
- Rocky Beers, TE (79.1 rating on 63 snaps)
- Jake Maikkula, C (75.6, 74)
- Elijah Thomas, WR (73.4, 13)
- John Mateer, QB (72.3, 74)
- Heath Ozaeta, OG (70.8, 74)
- Isaiah Sategna, WR (68.4, 67)
- Jonathan Hatton Jr., RB (68.0, 16)
- Tory Blaylock, RB (67.9, 22)
- Michael Fasusi, OT (67.0, 74)
- Jacob Jordan, WR (66.6, 13)
- Parker Livingstone, WR (63.8, 62)
- Ryan Fodje, OT (63.0, 44)
- Lloyd Avant, RB (61.6, 28)
- Xavier Robinson, RB (59.6, 3)
- Noah Best, OG (58.1, 54)
- Hayden Hansen, TE (53.4, 38)
- E'Marion Harris, OT (53.3, 30)
- Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG (53.1, 20)
- Manny Choice, WR (52.9, 28)
- Jack Van Dorselaer, TE (51.7, 12)
- Peyton Joseph, OG (41.1, 5)
Defense
Defensively, Oklahoma settled in and put the clamps down on an 18-year old quarterback making his first start in Brady Hart.
Captain David Stone led the way (as well as the team) with an 82.7 grade on 38 snaps. Fellow interior linemen Danny Saili (73.4 on 11 snaps) and Jayden Jackson (69.0 on 37 snaps) made it difficult for the Aggies to do much of anything.
Cortland Guillory quickly forgot about a dropped interception in the first half when he helped seal the game with an acrobatic interception in the second. The second-year corner finished with a 82.1 rating on 49 snaps.
Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma defense.
- David Stone, DT (82.7 rating on 38 snaps)
- Courtland Guillory, CB (82.1, 49)
- Danny Saili, DT (73.4, 11)
- Kip Lewis, LB (73.3, 53)
- Owen Heinecke, LB (72.6, 53)
- Peyton Bowen, S (70.1, 44)
- Jayden Jackson, DT (69.0, 37)
- James Carrington, DT (68.7, 1)
- Danny Okoye, DE (67.7, 31)
- Eli Bowen, CB (67.4, 45)
- Reggie Powers III, S (67.3, 19)
- Taylor Wein, DE (67.3, 38)
- Bishop Thomas, DT (66.6, 10)
- Jeremiah Newcombe, S (62.8, 16)
- Adepoju Adebawore, DE (62.8, 21)
- Jake Kreul, DE (61.7, 18)
- Markel Ford, CB (61.5, 3)
- James Nesta, LB (61.0, 1)
- Cole Sullivan, LB (60.9, 16)
- Lebron Bauer, LB (60.6, 1)
- Beau Jandreau, LB (60.0, 1)
- Niko Jandreau, CB (60.0, 1)
- Trystan Haynes, CB (60.0, 1)
- Omarion Robinson, S (56.1, 23)
- Michael Boganowski, S (53.7, 41)
- Braxton Fely, DT (53.0, 1)
- Trent Wilson, DT (47.3, 8)
- Jacobe Johnson, CB (37.3, 13)
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.