Despite the Shuffling, Oklahoma's Offensive Line Must Rebound Against New Mexico

NORMAN — As much criticism as Ben Arbuckle, John Mateer and Brent Venables have received over the last few days, the offensive line deserves their fair share.

The Sooners didn't exactly start the season off on the right foot, either. A series of injuries and consequential shuffling has led to an inconsistent unit that hasn't exactly forced Arbuckle's hand to stick to a running plan.

First, it was Michael Fasusi and then Jake Maikkula during Fall Camp. Ryan Fodje went down the week before OU's first game. Fasusi was able to return for UTEP but left after a handful of snaps before missing the loss to Michigan and this Saturday's game against New Mexico.

Maikkula and Fodje were able to return against the Wolverines for their first action of 2026, with Fodje kicking out to left tackle for the first time since he's been on campus in Norman. The results were so-so against a talented Michigan front, but far too often did Mateer feel pressure in his lap too quickly.

"In a lot of ways I thought they played really well. Was it consistent enough? Nope," Arbuckle said on Tuesday. "At times, was it violent enough? No. At times, was it? Absolutely. Was there, at times, where I could have put them in a better position as a play-caller? You bet. Absolutely.

"Again, just the shuffling and some guys that haven’t been out — that ain’t an excuse by any means or any stretch of the imagination. At the end of the day, I thought they played really well for good portions of that game, but we just have to continue straining to get better and addressing the areas where maybe they didn’t.”

Arbuckle is right. There's a reason why criticism of the game plan has been loud since the first half ended in Ann Arbor. Oklahoma's banged-up and shuffled offensive line was able to give those watching the impression that a run game could be established.

The running game was abandoned, for reasons unknown except for those within the Switzer Center.

Venables has since joined the chorus of criticism surrounding the offensive game plan. He has preached a physical mentality since early March. The offensive line was supposed to be a large part of that mentality becoming a reality.

"You spend a lot of time together on both sides of the ball, staff-wise. You build trust, and great relationships, and you have a lot of honest conversations. But there’s great wisdom there," Venables said.

While New Mexico is not as talented as Michigan, the Lobos bring a stout defensive line that causes a lot of havoc. Should OU play like it did last Saturday, the visitors may make 84,000 people uncomfortable on Saturday night.

Arbuckle hopes a week of correcting mistakes from last weekened will lead to more success.

"We're going to see ourselves making that ace block on the offensive line, we're going to see ourselves throwing that comeback, we're going to see ourselves making that play, we're going to see ourselves making that perimeter block. Because that's what it takes — the details of it," he said.

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