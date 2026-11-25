NORMAN — This offseason will bring plenty of change for Oklahoma’s offense.

Brent Venables’ first order of business after the Sooners close out the regular season Saturday against Missouri (3:15 p.m., SEC Network) will be to hire a new offensive coordinator.

Whether that job goes to interim OC Jason Witten or an external candidate, OU’s new playcaller will have to quickly sit down with general manager Jim Nagy and evaluate the program’s options at quarterback.

John Mateer is out of eligibility at the conclusion of this season.

The Sooners intend to sign quarterback commit Jamison Roberts in their 2027 recruiting class next month, and though Mateer will graduate, OU also has options in Bowe Bentley, Whitt Newbauer and Jett Niu currently on the roster.

Bentley, Newbauer and Niu have virtually no experience playing at Oklahoma, as the Sooners stuck with Mateer late in losses to Georgia and South Carolina. Without any data on how Bentley and Newbauer can actually perform on the field in the SEC, it makes sense for OU to look to the transfer portal to find its 2027 signal-caller.

But Venables maintains Bentley and Newbauer will have a shot at the job if they stick around.

“They've had a good offseason, (and) in the season when you get the practice reps that they share,” Venables said on Tuesday.

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The coaching staff’s actions on game days didn’t seem to indicate either faith in OU’s backup options or a curiosity to see what Bentley or Newbauer would look like in an actual game.

Mateer stayed in for the second half against Georgia despite nuking the game with three cataclysmic turnovers.

Later in the season, Oklahoma again had a chance to get a look at the future down big to South Carolina, but instead the coaches persisted with Mateer once he and the offense started to move the ball in garbage time.

Bentley and Newbauer both attempted one pass against UTEP, which mark their only attempts of the season.

But Venables assured that the quarterback room has taken strides behind the scenes throughout the year.

“We've tried to take some things off of John during the course of the week,” Venables said. “Just be smart with his arm, and so they've been able to a couple of days a week to get even more reps than what you would normally get. They've done some really good things, both of them.”

Regardless of what the future holds for Oklahoma’s quarterback room, Venables likes what he’s seen from Newbauer and Bentley.

“I’ve seen them grow and mature in every area that you would guess,” Venables said. “Just understanding of what we do, timeliness of things, decision-making, leadership, all of those things. Feel really good about them.”

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