Does Oklahoma Need to Bring Back a Few Depth Pieces Thanks to the Injunction?

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Friday’s federal court ruling in Colorado, which granted the high school class of 2022 an extra year of eligibility under the NCAA’s new 5-for-5 rule, has thrown a curveball into the sport. Programs, for the time being, have the ability to add players to their rosters as fall camps start up across the country.

Naturally, Oklahoma fans have wondered if any players can be re-inserted into the roster to help bolster the Sooners' march to return to the College Football Playoff in 2026. Names like former interior lineman Damonic Williams, edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr., or receiver Keontez Lewis.

Even the immortal name of Jadyn Ott has been invoked as a possible addition. Such is the new topsy-turvy world of politics and college football.

But the question remains: Will this actually take place? Will Brent Venables want to add players, albeit players he trusts, sans Ott, so late in the process of team building? Going even deeper — is it worth it?

Now, Williams and Jones Jr. make Oklahoma better today. Assuming that these players are able to return and quickly re-acclimate to this new roster, the Sooners would be better suited for the hurdles of 2026. Venables' desire to "improve the middle part of the roster," as he said at SEC Media Days in Tampa, would be greatly aided by their additions.

But there would be consequences: players like Nigel Smith II (14 snaps in two seasons) and Trent Wilson (29 snaps in 2025) — and those behind them — would be relegated to little, if any, playing time.

That would mean 2027's defensive line would return to levels not seen since Venables' first season as head coach at Oklahoma in terms of proven experience. Not an ideal situation.

With that in mind, re-ask yourself the question: Are these potential additions worth it?

Oklahoma defensive lineman Damonic Williams | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Starting with Williams — again, a proven solid player on the Sooners' defensive line over the last two seasons — last season, he earned a 56.1 overall defensive grade per Pro Football Focus. He graded slightly higher in pass rushing scenarios (58.0) than rush defense situations (55.5).

Among the four defensive linemen OU employed last year, Williams was the lowest-graded player in all categories (overall, rush defense, tackling and pass rush). Some of his grades were massive drop-offs from the third-best grade and he played the third most snaps of the four — Jayden Jackson played 308 snaps due to nagging injuries at the conclusion of the season.

Gracen Halton is gone after grading first in all but one category, per PFF. Now, the brunt of the responsibility falls on David Stone and Jackson — something OU seems comfortable with.

Is it okay to thrust higher expectations upon Smith and Wilson to perform better than Williams? At some point, Todd Bates and Venables will have to put those expectations on them; it just depends on when they feel it's more ideal — 2026 behind Stone and Jackson or 2027 as the penciled-in starters following another season of low snap counts due to bringing a player like Williams back.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nigel Smith works during a rep at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

OU fans may be more concerned with an all-hands-on-deck approach. The 2027 season is far away, and 2026's gauntlet will challenge Oklahoma's ability to not only win, but to stay healthy. Adding Williams helps that cause, but it could set up next season to be even tougher than it appears to be, considering the NFL Draft and graduation losses the Sooners could endure.

On the flip side, Jones Jr. could be an addition that appears worth it. Last season, Jones. Jr was a solid player on the edge who routinely made winning football plays. Nothing fancy, just solid football.

At edge, OU has Taylor Wein primed for another great season with Danny Okoye and PJ Adebawore fighting for the opposite side. Both Okoye and Adebawore have impressed this offseason and played extremely well last year when R Mason Thomas went down in November.

Nothing is certain, but should Wein have another great season, this may be his final season donning the Crimson and Cream. Okoye and Adebawore may very well return for another season in 2027 — with Adebawore being the benefactor of the new 5-for-5 rule.

Oklahoma defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. defends a pass against Alabama's Ty Simpson in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Adding Jones Jr. won't take any snaps away from players OU would rely heavily on in 2027. Wyatt Gilmore and Jake Kreul are still raw and have the luxury of time. Jones Jr. could be a solid addition to the cause, but his presence wouldn't potentially hinder the future.

It's simple. In an alternate reality where Halton isn't drafted and is therefore eligible for a return to Norman, he was so good during his time at Oklahoma that it justifies pushing younger players further down the pecking order.

Williams? The question appears fair to ask if the worth is there. Jones Jr.? Maybe there's more of an ideal environment in the edge rusher room.

It doesn't matter, however. It's Venables' problem or luxury to deal with.

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