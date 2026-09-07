Doug Deakin Sees Oklahoma’s Starters 'Strain to Finish' on Special Teams

NORMAN — Isaiah Sategna’s 88-yard punt-return touchdown against UTEP was fueled by more than his field vision and speed. Including Sategna fielding the punt, Oklahoma had six players listed as starters on its depth chart involved on the return unit.

Then you can add three more players — Jacobe Johnson, Omarion Robinson and Manny Choice — who are on the two-deep.

At Oklahoma, special teams isn't just reserved for bench players who may rarely see the field on offense and defense, but rather, the unit is another opportunity for the major players to help the team.

Doug Deakin has seen that attitude every day in practice and he credits that mentality to head coach Brent Venables.

"The best 11 are going to play on special teams," Deakin said after the 51-0 win over UTEP. "That starts with Coach Venables. He'll have starters play on every special team. I notice a big difference in the strain to finish."

On the return, Peyton Bowen gets things started with the key block just in front of Sategna to allow him space to work. Elijah Thomas, who made a name for himself last year on special teams, gets key block number two, 15 yards upfield. Then Robinson erases the punter from the play to spring Sategna free down the sideline.

Starters and heavy rotational players making plays on special teams — Deakin's "strain to finish" on display.

"Blocking downfield, that's an every-day drill for a wide receiver versus a DB, a linebacker. So those things carry over. I notice that on film, the way they work a return-side leverage," Deakin said.

Deakin appreciates the effort from his guys. Having Parker Livingstone, Lloyd Avant, Robinson and others at his disposal adds to the intensity of his side of the ball.

"You had Omarion Robinson, great extra effort," Deakin said. "Parker Livingstone, he's on the unit. We have five wide receivers on that unit, so I could tell that in camp the strain there with Isaiah back deep."

Venables has built a physical, effort-intensive culture in Norman. Deakin is providing his players with extra outlets to put their mark on the game. After the season opener, they already have something to celebrate.

"It certainly was special tonight, and that's something that's been noticed through the offseason with the offensive players on our return units,” Deakin said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.