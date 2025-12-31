Who Could Oklahoma Add to the Offensive Line in the Transfer Portal?

Oklahoma’s offensive line was imperfect in 2025, but overall, the Sooners improved in that area.

By the end of the season, OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh established a six-man rotation, giving the Sooners stability up front.

One year after OU allowed 50 sacks, the Sooners got that number down to 29. While the pass protection improved, the Sooners’ run-blocking left much to be desired, as OU averaged just 118.5 rushing yards per game, which was 112th out of 136 FBS teams.

Four key linemen from the 2025 squad are eligible to play again for the Sooners in 2026: center Jake Maikkula, guard Eddy Pierre-Louis and tackles Ryan Fodje and Michael Fasusi.

While those four give OU a foundation on the line for the upcoming season, the Sooners may opt to add more talent to the position group.

Here are five linemen that the Sooners could pursue from the transfer portal:

OT Braydon Nelson, North Texas

Fasusi and Fodje, both true freshmen in 2025, are the future at the tackle spots. But adding a depth piece like North Texas’ Braydon Nelson could help the Sooners in the case of an injury.

Listed at 6-4 and 321 pounds, Nelson played 961 snaps for the Mean Green in 2025 and finished the year with a 70.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade. The offensive tackle earned Second Team All-American Conference honors and helped UNT post the nation’s best scoring offense. He is ranked the No. 6 offensive tackle in On3’s transfer portal rankings.

Febechi Nwaiwu played at North Texas before arriving in Norman for his final two years of eligibility. Seeing his success at OU — Nwaiwu was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy in 2025 — perhaps the Sooners will target Nelson as someone to back up Fodje and Fasusi.

IOL Carius Curne

LSU’s Carius Curne is ranked the No. 1 interior lineman in On3’s portal rankings.

At 6-5 and 320 pounds, Curne’s physical gifts make him a potential game-changer for any team that lands him. He played 306 offensive snaps for the Tigers in 2025.

Curne primarily played tackle for LSU, but he entered his college career as an interior offensive lineman. Curne hails from Arkansas, so it’s likely that he will stay in the SEC. Between his size and ability to play in multiple spots, Curne is a player that would likely elevate the Sooners’ offensive line play.

IOL Coen Echols, LSU

Also from LSU, Coen Echols is another highly graded lineman who has declared his portal intentions.

Echols played 637 snaps in 2025 and primarily played at the left guard spot. He ended his redshirt freshman year with 58.8 PFF offensive grade and a strong 70.6 pass-blocking grade.

Echols is a native of Katy, TX, and he chose LSU over offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas Tech and others out of high school. He is listed at 6-4 and 315 pounds.

IOL Henry Fenuku, Missouri

Despite hailing from Fort Worth, Henry Fenuku never got offered by Oklahoma during his recruitment. The Sooners could strengthen the interior of their offensive line by adding him from the portal.

Fenuku was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025, and he announced that he will enter the transfer portal after only one season at Missouri. The interior lineman appeared in only three games for the Tigers in 2025, though he made the most of his snaps, finishing the year with a 78.3 PFF offensive grade.

With Nwaiwu out of eligibility, Fenuku is someone that could compete for playing time on the inside.

OT Josh Atkins, Arizona State

Josh Atkins, from Arizona State, is another option for the Sooners to consider when it comes to bolstering the tackle position.

Atkins played 792 snaps for the Sun Devils in 2025 and finished the year with a stellar 73.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. He started 26 games throughout his two years in Tempe.

Atkins, who will be a senior in 2026, is a native of Mansfield, TX, which is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While he didn’t receive an OU offer out of high school, Atkins is a proven pass blocker and another tackle that would add depth and veteran leadership to the OU offense.