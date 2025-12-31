Oklahoma Loses Quarterback to the Transfer Portal per Report

The transfer portal has yet to open officially, but the Oklahoma Sooners are getting a clearer picture of the roster they will take into the offseason.

Michael Hawkins Jr., who has served as second string quarterback in his two seasons at OU, has shared his intentions to enter the portal on Friday. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report.

Oklahoma QB Michael Hawkins Jr. tells ESPN he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’ll have three seasons remaining, as he’ll take a redshirt for 2025. He played in 9 games over two seasons, accounting for eight touchdowns and throwing for 950 yards. pic.twitter.com/1yoxrUj2Oh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2025

According to the report, Michael's younger brother Maliek Hawkins will also join him in the portal. He was a four-star recruit in high school when he committed to the University of Oklahoma and only appeared in one game in 2025 (Kent State), which was also the only game his brother started at quarterback.

Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Michael appeared in two games in 2025 — garbage time against Temple where he completed one of his three passes before filling in as the starter against Kent State following John Mateer's hand surgery. Hawkins threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in a blowout victory.

Hawkins started in four games in 2024, winning on the road against Auburn before losing his remaining three starts. The third start came in the Armed Forces Bowl when the Sooners fell to Navy.

Despite Mateer's struggles following his return from surgery, Hawkins never saw the field again. There were few opportunities due to the Sooners being in one-score games. Even when Mateer struggled in the Cotton Bowl against Texas or in the regular season finalé against LSU, Hawkins' name was never called.

Hawkins is the son of former Oklahoma defensive back Michael Hawkins Sr., who was a five-star recruit out of high school and appeared in a few games during his freshman season in 2002. He rerturned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown against UTEP that season.

Hawkins Sr. would try his luck challenging the NCAA rule by entering the NFL Draft, leaving the program in the process. He ended up playing Arena League football before catching on in the NFL from 2005-2009.

Now, Oklahoma looks to ensure Mateer returns as the entrenched starter and will have 2026 true freshman Bowe Bentley as one of the options for backup quarterback. Third-string quarterback Whitt Newbauer is, as of now, still with the program and has two years of eligibility left.