How Oklahoma OL Michael Fasusi Got 'Mentally Stronger' Throughout the Offseason
NORMAN — It would’ve been easy for Michael Fasusi to bring an ego into OU’s football program.
Fasusi, an offensive tackle, was a consensus 5-star prospect, ranked the No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.
If he brought any cockiness to Norman, it quickly dissolved when he lined up against defensive end R Mason Thomas for the first time.
“My first practice against him … he really got into my chest all day,” Fasusi said. “R Mason’s a dude. I need him; you need guys like that.”
A senior defensive end, Thomas on Monday was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The Bednarik is given annually to college football’s top defender, and after Thomas went for 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a junior in 2024, he fits that bill.
At left tackle, Fasusi has the chore of trying to stop Thomas — who lines up on the right — in just about every practice.
But while Fasusi admitted that Thomas often gets the better of him, the freshman lineman knows that it has already helped him grow.
“Having someone like that is really good,” Fasusi said. “He made me really work on my hands.”
Earning His Opportunities
Thomas is competing for reps at tackle after the Sooners struggled to find any continuity on the offensive line in 2024.
Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh crafted eight different starting lineups in the Sooners’ first nine games, due to injuries and inconsistent play. And after a tumultuous season on the line, OU brings plenty of experience to the tackle position in 2025.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- WATCH: Oklahoma OL Coach Bill Bedenbaugh and Monday Player Interviews
- WATCH: Oklahoma OL Michael Fasusi Fall Camp Interview
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Makes Watch List for Defensive Player of the Year
Tackles Logan Howland and Jacob Sexton each started multiple games last year. The Sooners also added help on the exterior from the transfer portal, signing Luke Baklenko (Stanford) and Derek Simmons (Western Carolina).
While Fasusi certainly hasn’t solidified a starting spot on the line, Bedenbaugh confirmed on Monday that the freshman will play a significant role this season.
Growing From Competition
OU will play against seven teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 throughout the season, as well as Missouri and Auburn, which both received votes for the rankings. Playing against so many quality opponents, Fasusi and the Sooners will battle plenty of quality defensive ends.
But after spending an entire offseason learning from — and often losing to — an All-SEC edge rusher like Thomas, Fasusi feels prepared.
“Going against that in practice every day, when it gets to the games, it’s going to be a lot easier,” Fasusi said.
Fasusi brings elite athleticism and size to OU’s offensive line. The tackle stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 309 pounds.
But more than anything, Bedenbaugh has been impressed with his mental and competitive development.
“Whether Fasusi gets his ass kicked by R Mason or not, he ain’t scared,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s going out there to win.”
Bedenbaugh has regularly stressed the importance of mental fortitude to Fasusi and his fellow freshman offensive linemen, like Ryan Fodje, Owen Hollenbeck, Darius Afalava and Sean Hutton.
Fasusi has bought in, believing that toughness will allow him to reach the lofty expectations that come with being a former 5-star prospect.
“It’s all just going to come down to my mental toughness,” Fasusi said. “That’s what I’m focused on the most: working, working, working. Coach B talks about that mental strength, mental focus. It’s really just been a day-by-day thing.”