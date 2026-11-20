NORMAN — On Saturday, the No. 22 Sooners’ elite defense will face off against Texas A&M’s offense, which is arguably the worst in the SEC.

The Aggies rank 13th in the conference in both scoring offense (24.2 points per game) and total offense (341.2 yards per game). Their placements in both categories would be lower if not for games against Missouri State and The Citadel in which they combined for 91 points.

Individually, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has played poorly. He has thrown eight interceptions and only two touchdown passes in seven SEC games.

Still, the Aggies have plenty of supremely talented players on their offense.

Here are five that OU must limit to emerge with victory No. 7 of the season:

RB Rueben Owens II

Senior tailback Rueben Owens II is Texas A&M’s leading rusher.

He has run for 508 yards and a touchdown on 107 carries this year, averaging 4.7 yards per rush. Owens had a standout performance against South Carolina two weeks ago, rushing for 137 yards on 19 carries.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back won’t kill teams with his speed, but he can be tough to bring down.

RB KJ Edwards

True freshman running back KJ Edwards doesn’t have as many yards as Owens, but he has been more explosive.

Edwards — the No. 48 overall prospect from the Class of 2026, per 247Sports — is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and he is up to 441 yards and three touchdowns in his first college football season. He finished last week’s loss to Tennessee with 44 yards and a touchdown on seven touches.

Despite his production against the Volunteers, Edwards drew only one carry in the second half. It will be interesting to track how the Aggies split up carries between Owens and Edwards.

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WR Mario Craver

It’s no fault of his, but wide receiver Mario Craver’s production hasn’t been what it was last year.

Craver, a junior, finished 2025 with 917 yards and four touchdowns on 59 catches. Through 10 games of the 2026 season, Craver has registered only 360 yards and three touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Still, the Sooners should not overlook Craver’s abilities to make big plays. The 5-foot-9 wideout is one of the speediest players in college football. Fans will likely remember him from his standout performance in Texas A&M’s win over Notre Dame last year, when he logged 207 yards and a touchdown.

TE Kiotti Armstrong

Tight end Kiotti Armstrong is another blue-chip freshman who signed with Texas A&M before the 2026 season. He was the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 2 tight end in the class, according to 247Sports.

Armstrong’s numbers haven’t been gaudy during his first year, but it’s clear that he’s a promising young player for the Aggies. He notched a 54-yard reception in Texas A&M’s win over Arkansas earlier in the year, and he has 115 yards on the year.

Oklahoma’s defense, at times, has struggled to defend tight ends. Kentucky’s Willie Rodriguez scored two touchdowns against the Sooners, and Ole Miss’ Caleb Odom scored one last week. The Sooners will need to account for Armstrong, even though he hasn’t scored yet as a college player.

QB Brady Hart

Considering Reed’s struggles, it’s possible that backup quarterback Brady Hart enters the game for Texas A&M.

Hart was a highly touted prospect in the Class of 2025, but he has yet to get much playing time. He appeared in only two games as a true freshman, and he has played in only four contests this year in spite of Reed’s woes.

OU coach Brent Venables and his staff have likely done plenty to prepare for both Reed and Hart in the case that the Aggies throw a curveball at the Sooners.

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