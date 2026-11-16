How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma won’t have long to enjoy its victory over Ole Miss.

The Sooners now must turn around on a short week to prepare for their home finale.

The SEC offered OU a bit of relief, moving the start time for this week’s matchup with Texas A&M back a few hours, but Brent Venables’ team still will play with one day less rest than the Aggies due to the battle with Mississippi getting pushed back to Sunday.

“I’m glad that we were able to get a couple more hours. That matters,” Venables said. “Again, on a short week that certainly can impact you. I’ll take every minute we can get. Always have, whether it’s a reschedule or not.”

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Texas A&M Aggies

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Date : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Time: 2:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m. Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees

Last Time Out

The Sooners and the Aggies had very different weekends.

Texas A&M held it together for a half against Tennessee.

The Aggies took a 7-6 lead into the locker rooms on Saturday afternoon in College Station, but then the wheels fell off.

The Volunteers scored 16 points in the second half to cruise to a 22-7 win, which led to another postgame rant by Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.

Oklahoma had to wait a day to get their hands on Ole Miss, but it took advantage once the game finally kicked off on Sunday afternoon.

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The Sooners raced out to a 14-0 lead, and then a third-quarter touchdown gave them a 21-7 advantage.

Tate Sandell missed two field goals in the second half that could have iced the game, and instead OU had to rally once more on defense after Mississippi recovered an onside kick, but Oklahoma got the stop required to dispatch the Rebels for the first time in program history.

Who to Know for Texas A&M

It’s been a disappointing year for Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed.

He’s completed 55.7% of his passes for eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he’s taken nine sacks.

Most of the offense runs through running backs Rueben Owens II and KJ Edwards. Owens leads the team with 107 carries for 508 yards and a touchdown, and Edwards has 441 yards and three scores on 72 carries.

Receivers Isaiah Horton and Mario Carver led the way there, but it’s been a struggle to get the football from Reed.

Linebacker Ray Coney leads the Aggies with 54 total tackles on the year. Defensive end Marco Jones has 3.5 sacks, and defensive end Sam M’Pemba has two sacks.

Series History

The Sooners and the Aggies share a long history, even before their time as colleagues in the Big 12.

Oklahoma holds a 19-12 lead in the series all-time.

Texas A&M won the last meeting, a date in the 2012 Cotton Bowl, but the Aggies have not won in Norman since 1997.

OU went 11-3 against Texas A&M under head coach Bob Stoops.

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