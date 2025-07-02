Oklahoma Linebacker Kip Lewis Keeping 'Head Down' After Big 2024 Season
Kip Lewis earned a reputation as Oklahoma's big-play guy last year.
The linebacker finished the season with 65 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Lewis returned both of his picks for touchdowns, and those came in two of the Sooners’ best games of the year — wins against Auburn and Alabama.
Because of those iconic plays that were crucial to winning efforts, Lewis enters his redshirt junior season with name recognition among OU’s fan base.
“People know your name more, so it really has changed,” Lewis said.
Attention from the fan base, though, isn’t the main thing that Lewis is striving for.
“I.m just try to keep my head down and keep pushing,” Lewis said.
Lewis is one of the veterans on Oklahoma’s defense, along with redshirt junior linebacker Kobie McKinzie, senior safety Robert Spears-Jennings, senior defensive end R Mason Thomas, senior defensive tackle Damonic Williams and senior defensive tackle Gracen Halton.
Even with plenty of returning talent across the board defensively, the Sooners’ linebacker corps will look much different without Danny Stutsman.
Stutsman ended his career as an Oklahoma legend, playing four years for the Sooners. As a senior in 2024, Stutsman recorded 109 total tackles and eight tackles for loss, earning consensus All-American honors.
It will be up to Lewis and McKinzie to fill the leadership void that Stutsman leaves behind. And during spring ball, Lewis embraced the role.
“I saw a guy that got better,” said Wes Goodwin, OU’s outside linebackers coach, who joined the staff in February. “Obviously, he's had a good career so far. But I think just him growing into more of a leader has been the cool thing. You know, I only have a two-month sample, but, just taking the next level, being a leader in that room, it’s been cool to see.”
Other returners in OU’s linebacker room include junior Sammy Omosigho, redshirt freshman James Nesta, redshirt sophomore Taylor Heim and redshirt junior Owen Heinecke. The Sooners also signed Kendal Daniels of Oklahoma State from the transfer portal to play the cheetah position; he will be a redshirt senior. (Cheetah is a hybrid between linebacker and safety.)
Even with plenty of reliable options within the linebacker group, Lewis and McKinzie have played at OU for the longest as fourth-year Sooners. Lewis noted the camaraderie within the position group and said it’s his goal to be of assistance whenever needed.
“I just love these guys a lot,” Lewis said. “I come in and I don’t want to waste my time or their time. Try to be as great a teammate as I can, on the field, off the field. Whatever my guys need.”
Goodwin and Nate Dreiling, OU’s new inside linebackers coach, are both Norman newcomers. But Goodwin had the benefit of coaching with OU head coach Brent Venables when he was Clemson’s defensive coordinator, so the defensive system isn’t particularly new for him.
Dreiling, still learning the ways of Venables’ defense, said Lewis and McKinzie mimicked coaches during spring ball.
“We have like 150 calls; I’m asking them what we’re supposed to be doing on some of them,” Dreiling said. “Those older guys have been huge for me and helping the younger guys as well.”
Lewis has two years of college eligibility remaining. The linebacker is OK with being the big-play magnet that he was in the Auburn and Alabama games — but more than that, he wants to be an even bigger difference maker.
“Feel like I can make a lot (of big plays),” Lewis said. “I left a lot of meat on the bone last year. I can prove I’m one of the best out there in the country. We’ll see.”