Oklahoma Commits, Signees Compete at Navy All-American Bowl

The future of Oklahoma football was on full display on Saturday.

Six Oklahoma commits and signees competed at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The annual game features the nation’s best high school football seniors and juniors.

Two of OU’s representatives at the game — running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and wide receiver Jayden Petit — have already signed their national letters of intent to play in Norman. The other four future Oklahoma players were commits in the Class of 2027: defensive tackle Elija Harmon, defensive back Mikhail McCreary, linebacker Taven Epps and defensive tackle Deven Robertson.

All six of Oklahoma’s signees and commits played for Team West, which fell 17-14 to Team East. Hatton, though, scored one of Team West’s two touchdowns on a short rush.

Epps and Robertson committed to OU at the game.

Epps is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked the No. 79 overall prospect by 247Sports. Per the same outlet, Robertson is a 3-star recruit and the No. 30 defensive lineman in the class.

With Epps and Robertson’s pledges, Oklahoma moved to the No. 1 spot in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the 2027 cycle. The Sooners have landed commitments from 13 players in the class, seven of which are 4-stars or better.

Harmon did not play in the game, as Parker Thune of Rivals reported that Harmon is rehabbing a knee injury that he suffered during the fall.

Sooners offer highly touted 2028 LB

Oklahoma sent an offer to Jameer Miles — a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2028 — on Thursday.

An Illinois native, Miles is the No. 56 overall player and the No. 3 linebacker in the 2028 class, per 247Sports. He is listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds.

As a sophomore in 2025, Miles registered 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five interceptions, three sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Miles, with only two years of high school football under his belt, has already earned offers from other major programs like Ohio State, Indiana, Nebraska and Iowa.

2026 DB chooses Big 12 school over Sooners

Owasso, OK, native Julius Wilson backed out of his Oklahoma State commitment just one day before Early National Signing Day in December, and the Sooners made a move to sign him.

OU offered Wilson on Thursday, and the wide receiver took a visit to Norman on Saturday.

Wilson, though, chose another school that pursued him late in the recruiting process.

On Sunday, the wide receiver committed to Kansas State. Wilson received his K-State offer on Dec. 31, and he took an official visit to Manhattan on Friday.

Even though Wilson chose to play elsewhere, the Sooners wrapped up their 2026 class nicely. Oklahoma finished with the 13th-best class nationally, per 247Sports.