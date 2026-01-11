Former Oklahoma WR Javonnie Gibson Announces Commitment to Big 12 School

Javonnie Gibson is headed to the Midwest after just one season in Norman.

Gibson, a wide receiver who transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2025 season, committed to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Oklahoma wide receiver Javonnie Gibson commits to Cincinnati. | Javonnie Gibson via X/Twitte

He announced his pledge with the Bearcats on X (formerly Twitter).

Gibson finished the 2025 season with 199 yards and a touchdown on 18 catches.

During spring ball, Gibson broke his leg, and that injury forced him to miss the first four games of the year. The Sooners eased Gibson back into the rotation when he made his OU debut against Kent State on Oct. 4.

Gibson caught just one pass in each of his first two games before logging five receptions for 24 yards in the Sooners’ 26-7 win at South Carolina. He combined for only 12 yards on three catches in OU’s games against Ole Miss and Tennessee after that.

Gibson’s role grew in the Sooners’ final three games.

Against Missouri, Gibson caught his first touchdown at OU, though that was his only reception in the Sooners’ 17-6 win. In the regular-season finale against LSU, Gibson caught three passes for 66 yards. And in OU’s College Football Playoff First Round game against Alabama, Gibson registered 41 yards on two catches.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Adds Former Washington State WR via Transfer Portal

Former Oklahoma Wideout KJ Daniels Signs with Group of Five School

Oklahoma Can't Overcome Miscues in Road Loss to Texas A&M

Before his season at OU, Gibson spent three years at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which competes in the SWAC at the FCS level. His best season with the Golden Lions came in 2024, when Gibson finished the season with 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 receptions.

Gibson will join a Cincinnati program that went 7-6 in 2025. The Bearcats will be without quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the team’s starter in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, as he transferred to Texas Tech after the season.

Gibson is one of six OU wideouts that entered the transfer portal after the season, along with KJ Daniels, Ivan Carreon, Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins and Jayden Gibson. Altogether, 24 players from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad have entered the portal.

Barring any late entries into the portal or the NFL Draft, the Sooners are set to return wide receivers Isaiah Sategna, Jer’Michael Carter and Jacob Jordan in 2026. OU has also earned commitments from three receivers — Trell Harris (Virginia), Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State) — through the transfer portal.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the CFP for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the playoff.

OU will open its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.