Oklahoma Beefs Up the Defensive Line From the Transfer Portal, per Report

The Oklahoma Sooners continue their hot streak in the transfer portal.

University of Texas-San Antonio's Kenny Ozowalu entered the portal on Dec. 17 as one of the more coveted defensive linemen in the transfer portal. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Sooners won out over a "flurry of SEC schools."

Sources: Former UTSA defensive tackle Kenny Ozowalu has committed to Oklahoma. He was a top defensive tackle who drew interest from a flurry of top SEC schools. He'll have three years remaining. https://t.co/BGAdHlbrEr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2026

Oklahoma won in the transfer portal recruitment of Ozowalu over Texas — speaking of which, the Sooners also signed a former wide receiver of theirs.

Ozowalu, a young and talented edge rusher from San Antonio, redshirted in 2024 during his true freshman season — he appeared in four games. Last season, earned a starting spot in UTSA's second game onto the scene with three sacks and 17 total tackles.

