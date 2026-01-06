Oklahoma Beefs Up the Defensive Line From the Transfer Portal, per Report
In this story:
The Oklahoma Sooners continue their hot streak in the transfer portal.
University of Texas-San Antonio's Kenny Ozowalu entered the portal on Dec. 17 as one of the more coveted defensive linemen in the transfer portal. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Sooners won out over a "flurry of SEC schools."
Oklahoma won in the transfer portal recruitment of Ozowalu over Texas — speaking of which, the Sooners also signed a former wide receiver of theirs.
Ozowalu, a young and talented edge rusher from San Antonio, redshirted in 2024 during his true freshman season — he appeared in four games. Last season, earned a starting spot in UTSA's second game onto the scene with three sacks and 17 total tackles.
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.