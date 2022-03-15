Former Oklahoma OL Daryl Williams Released by Buffalo Bills

Williams spent the last two seasons with the Bills starting every single game at either right guard or right tackle.

One of Oklahoma’s most underrated current NFL players is on the market.

Former Sooners offensive lineman Daryl Williams was released by the Buffalo Bill this week, ending his 2-year run with the team.

After spending 2015-2019 with the Carolina Panthers, Williams signed with the Bills prior to the 2020 season and has started every game with Buffalo over the past two seasons.

The 2017 second-team All-Pro now finds himself suddenly a free agent at 29-years-old, but likely not for long given his consistent level of play over his NFL career to this point.

At Oklahoma from 2010-2014, Williams became one of OU’s most reliable offensive lineman starting every game in the 2012-2014 seasons.

In 2014, he was named first team All-Big 12 for his efforts and was then selected with the No. 102 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Carolina.

While this certainly seems like the end of Williams’ tenure with the Bills, the two still have the possibility of reconnecting at some point per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

However, with the former Sooner’s pedigree, it doesn’t seem overly likely he will remain on the market for real long.

SI Sooners will provide an update on Williams’ next landing spot when it happens.