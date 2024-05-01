Former Oklahoma QB Announces Transfer to Connecticut
After entering the transfer portal in mid-April, former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers committed to Connecticut on Wednesday.
Hailing from Flower Mound, TX, Evers was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, rated the No. 137 overall prospect and No. 8 signal caller in the 2022 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Evers participated in the All-American Bowl and made the Elite 11 Finals before starting his career at OU.
Prior to joining the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class, Evers was committed to Florida from March 2021 to December 2021. The 6-foot-3 signal caller decommitted from the Gators on Dec 7, 2021 and pledged to Jeff Lebby and company less than a week later.
Evers was part of Brent Venables' first recruiting class as OU's head coach, helping bring 4-star wide receiver Jayden Gibson to Norman as well.
Evers spent the 2022 season in Norman before entering the transfer portal and heading to Wisconsin. As a true freshman, Evers appeared in just one game, throwing one pass against Texas with the Sooners trailing 49-0.
In his lone season with the Badgers, Evers didn't see any game action, sitting behind fellow former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Now, Evers will try to win a starting job at UConn, who went 3-9 in 2023 under head coach Jim Mora.
Evers is one of six players from OU's 2022 high school recruiting class who is no longer with the program, joined by Alton Tarber, Jason Llewellyn, Cedric Roberts, Jamarrien Burt and Kevonte Henry.