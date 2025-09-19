Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Benefitting from ‘Right Fit’ in NFL, per Tim Tebow
NORMAN — There are plenty of parallels that can be drawn between the beginning of Tim Tebow and Baker Mayfield’s NFL careers.
Both Tebow and Mayfield were Heisman quarterbacks in college before being taken in the first round of their respective NFL Drafts. The quarterbacks both showed flashes of excellence early on as professionals before their respective NFL teams moved on from them.
Tebow, a two-time national champion and the 2007 Heisman winner at Florida, played two seasons with the Denver Broncos and one with the New York Jets and never appeared on a 53-man roster after that.
Mayfield, on the other hand, has finally found his NFL home.
The 2017 Heisman winner and No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield is playing his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since 2023, Mayfield has led NFL quarterbacks with 8,926 passing yards and 78 passing touchdowns, leading Tampa Bay to the playoffs twice.
Tebow believes the environment in Tampa has been the perfect setting for Mayfield.
“Right system, right fit,” Tebow said. “You can see the change, right?”
Prior to signing with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 season, Mayfield bounced around the NFL.
Mayfield began his professional career with the Cleveland Browns, who took him first-overall in 2018. He played four seasons with the Browns and led them to their first playoff win since 1994, but they traded him to the Carolina Panthers before the 2022 season. He played only seven games in Carolina before being released and finishing the year with the Los Angeles Rams.
After that, Mayfield signed with Tampa Bay and has been one of the league’s best quarterbacks ever since.
“It’s one of my favorite things watching players like that… you’re like, ‘OK, this person’s playing bigger than their size or their weight,’” Tebow said. “There’s something that comes out in them, and I love it.”
Tebow is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in college football history after his illustrious four-year career at Florida. He totaled 9,286 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with the Gators and led Florida to a 48-7 record as the starting quarterback.
Because of his Heisman status, Tebow has gotten the chance to know both Mayfield and Kyler Murray. The three of them participate in Nissan’s “Heisman House” commercials along with other Heisman-winning players.
Tebow said he is “good friends” with both of the former Sooner Heisman winners. He described Mayfield as “sarcastic,” while saying Murray is "more serious."
The former Gator also said that Mayfield exudes a high level of confidence. Between that and his natural football skills, Tebow expects him to continue playing at a high level in the NFL for years to come.
“Some say the ‘it’ factor, some say it’s the dog in them, the grit, whatever,” Tebow said. “I love it, regardless of what you want to call it.”