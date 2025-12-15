Former Oklahoma Quarterback Bounces Back in Lopsided Win for Division Leader

Ex-OU quarterback Jalen Hurts made up for his turnover-heavy showing in Week 14 with a stellar Week 15 performance.

Hurts, who spent the 2019 season at Oklahoma, led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 31-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The quarterback completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed seven times for 39 yards. Hurts averaged 11.7 yards per pass attempt, his second highest mark of the year in that category.

The week before, Hurts had his worst showing of the season. Against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Hurts accounted for four turnovers. The final one of those was an interception that he threw into the hands of fellow former Sooner Tony Jefferson in overtime to seal the Chargers’ 22-19 win.

With Sunday’s win, the Eagles improved to 9-5. Philadelphia is in firm control in the NFC East race and will win the division with one more win or one more loss from the Dallas Cowboys, who are 6-7-1.

In 14 games in 2025, Hurts has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,929 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. The quarterback has also rushed for 376 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hurts has spent his entire professional career with the Eagles after the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, and he won his first Super Bowl earlier this year, as Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 55-23 in Super Bowl LIX.

Before becoming an NFL star, Hurts played three seasons of college football at Alabama and won the national title with the Crimson Tide in 2017. He transferred to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility — 2019 — and led the Sooners to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Mayfield, Buccaneers Continue Skid

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker on Thursday.

After holding a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers allowed the Atlanta Falcons to score 15 unanswered points and win 29-28.

Mayfield, who spent three years as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, finished the game 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 19-of-34 passing. His lone pick came in crunch time, though, as he underthrew wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta’s Damien Alford intercepted the pass. The Falcons scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive.

The Buccaneers have lost six of their last eight games after beginning the 2025 season 5-1. Individually, Mayfield has thrown 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in the last eight games after logging 12 touchdowns and only one pick in the first six contests.

Mayfield has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,999 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

The Buccaneers, once in firm control of the NFC South race, are tied with the Carolina Panthers for first place in the division. The silver lining for the Bucs is that the division is weak, and the Panthers dropped what should have been an easy opportunity for them to take sole possession of first place on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Mayfield is playing in his eighth NFL season and third with the Buccaneers. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and split the 2022 season between the Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams before signing with Tampa Bay in 2023.

At OU, Mayfield boasted a 33-6 record as the Sooners’ starting quarterback. He finished his three seasons in Norman with 12,292 passing yards, 137 total touchdowns and 21 interceptions, and Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

Lamb Shines Again in Cowboys’ Loss

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22), linebacker Eric Wilson (55) and safety Joshua Metellus (44) tackle Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) during the first half at AT&T Stadium.

Even though the Cowboys fell 34-26 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, veteran wideout and former Sooner CeeDee Lamb had another big game.

Lamb finished Sunday’s loss with a game-high six catches for 111 yards. His flashy performance marked Lamb’s third game in a row eclipsing 100 receiving yards.

Dallas, though, dropped to 6-7-1 with the loss. For the Cowboys to win the NFC East, they must win out, and the Eagles must lose out.

Lamb has caught 63 passes for 976 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He has played with the Cowboys since 2020, when the franchise selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Lamb has made the Pro Bowl four times, and he was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2023.

At OU, Lamb was a consensus All-American in 2019, his final year in Norman. Over the course of his three collegiate seasons, Lamb recorded 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns on 173 catches.