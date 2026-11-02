Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Earns a Win in Bizarre Fashion

Ex-OU quarterback Baker Mayfield earned one of the most unconventional wins in modern NFL history on Sunday.

Mayfield, who is playing in his third season with Tampa Bay, attempted only three passes in the Buccaneers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, none of which he completed. Even so, the Bucs defeated the Falcons 16-0 for their second win in a row.

Mayfield was the only quarterback who entered the game for the Bucs. Tampa Bay became the first NFL team since 1974 to win a game without completing a pass.

While Mayfield’s performance wasn’t flashy — at all — his zero-yard performance still outshined Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who completed only eight of his 24 pass attempts for 125 yards and four interceptions.

It’s worth noting that the conditions in Tampa Bay were messy. The field at Raymond James Stadium was wet and muddy, and as a result, both teams struggled to get into an offensive rhythm.

Mayfield’s bizarre winning performance marked his second game back from injury. Last week, he led the Bucs to a lopsided win over the Carolina Panthers, and he threw for 64 yards and a touchdown in that game.

The OU great is hoping to get the Buccaneers back into the playoff picture. Tampa Bay won only one game in his absence, and before the Carolina game, the Bucs held a 1-5 record. Now, they are 3-5 and only half of a game back in the NFC South.

Mayfield spent three seasons as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, leading the Sooners to a 33-6 record. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

Kyler Murray, Vikings finally lose

Another former OU signal caller, Kyler Murray, has led his team to a strong start in 2026 — but his Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss in Week 8.

Minnesota fell 19-15 to the Detroit Lions and dropped to 6-1. Murray completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 35 yards.

Though the Vikings have been one of the NFL’s strongest teams, Murray has been inconsistent throughout the season. He has thrown only five touchdown passes in six games, and his 44.1 quarterback rating ranks 26th in the NFL.

Unlike Mayfield’s Buccaneers who play in the dismal NFL South, Murray and the Vikings compete in the NFC North, which is arguably the strongest division in the league. Despite having only one loss, Minnesota sits only one game in front of the Lions and Chicago Bears for first place.

Murray is playing his first season in Minnesota after playing seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018 before the Cardinals took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Defensive rookies impress in Week 8

On the other side of Mayfield was rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who now plays for the Falcons after ending his college career at OU.

Daniels notched 13 total tackles and six solo tackles — both team-highs — in the Falcons’ 16-0 loss. His standout performance came one week after he helped seal the Falcons’ upset win over the San Francisco 49ers with a fourth-quarter interception in Week 7.

Daniels has registered 53 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, an interception and a sack so far in 2026. The Falcons picked him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Another 2026 draft selection, safety Robert Spears-Jennings, had a strong showing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-6 win against the Cleveland Browns. He finished the game with eight tackles and four solo stops.

Spears-Jennings had his first-career interception against the Browns a couple weeks ago in a game that Cleveland won. The seventh-round selection — who spent the entirety of his college career at OU — is up to 29 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception already.

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