Is Baker Mayfield Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield returned from a three-game absence due to a dislocated thumb in Week 7, and he's off the team's injury report and expected to play in Week 8.

Mayfield guided the Bucs to their second win of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, and oddsmakers are buying the Buccaneers at home in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers are favored to win their matchup with the Falcons, sitting as 2.5-point favorites in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

After a 1-5 start to the season, Tampa Bay's win over Carolina thrust it back into the mix to win the division this season. Another win over an NFC South opponent would go a long way for Tampa Bay getting into the playoffs, and the running game has really stepped forward in recent weeks with both Mayfield and Jalon Daniels under center.

Mayfield wasn't asked to do much against Carolina, completing just seven of his 11 passes for 76 yards and a score. He's completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 679 yards, three scores and two picks in four games.

Daniels led Tampa Bay to one win while Mayfield was sidelined, but it's pretty clear that oddsmakers view the former No. 1 overall pick as a major upgrade under center. Mayfield and the Bucs take on Altanta and Chicago over the next two weeks before their bye.

Atlanta is currently one game ahead of Tampa Bay in the NFC South, but a win on Sunday would vault the Bucs into second in the divison, just a half-game back of the Panthers (3-4).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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