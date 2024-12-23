Former Oklahoma QB Lands at Big 12 School
A former Oklahoma quarterback is heading west.
Brendan Zurbrugg, a freshman who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 12, announced that he’ll play next season at Utah.
News of Zurbrugg’s decision actually broke last week, after Zurbrugg visited the Salt Lake City campus. He’ll have four years of eligibility left after spending a tumultuous freshman season learning the game at 6-6 OU under Seth Littrell (fired at midseason) and Kevin Johns (now at Oklahoma State).
Per 247 Sports, Zurbrugg was a 3-star prospect out of high school. A native of Ohio, Zurbrugg threw for 2,322 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions during his senior season at Alliance High School. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Syracuse, Northwestern and Toledo, among others.
The high school track star also rushed for 1,038 yards and 13 more scores, leading his team to the playoffs. His performance earned him the 2023 Northeast Ohio Inland District Division III Player of the Year honors. In his high school career, Zurbrugg set Alliance records with 6,376 total yards, 63 total touchdowns, and a completion percentage of .720.
As a true freshman, Zurbrugg did not play in any games for the Sooners in 2024.
Utah went 5-7 this season with injuries at QB and multiple departures.
Zurbrugg’s departure two weeks ago on the heels of Jackson Arnold’s exit left Oklahoma with just two quarterbacks on the 2025, but that was addressed last week when Washington State’s John Mateer transferred to OU. Mateer will compete with freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., who started three games in 2024. Former Akron transfer Steele Wasel — a walk-on redshirt freshman who played high school football at nearby Choctaw but didn't get any game snaps this season — is the other rostered quarterback.
Seventh-year senior Casey Thompson — who was in the same class as and signed with Texas to play alongside outgoing Utah quarterback Cam Rising — is the backup for the Sooners’ bowl game against Navy but is out of eligibility next season. Rising transferred from Texas to Utah and led the Utes to Pac-12 championships in 2021 and 2022.
This year's NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. To be eligible to play right away in 2025, players must enter their name into the transfer portal before Dec. 28. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.