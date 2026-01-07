Former Oklahoma QB Lands at UNLV, per Report

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold is on the move again.

After one year at Auburn, Arnold entered the portal and signed with UNLV, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Arnold signed with the Sooners as a 5-star recruit, and he appeared in seven games in 2023 as Dillon Gabriel’s backup.

Mississippi State hired then-offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby after the 2023 season, but Arnold elected to stay in Norman with new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.

That move proved to benefit no one.

Arnold played in 10 games, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, but he lost his starting job after he was benched in a disastrous performance against Tennessee.

Michael Hawkins Jr. took the reins, but he also got the hook after three turnovers against South Carolina, and from there, Arnold started the rest of Oklahoma’s regular season contests.

Arnold’s fumble issues loomed large in a loss to Missouri, but he was able to help rally the team to upset Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s first trip to Norman as SEC colleagues.

Arnold completed 9-of-11 passes for 68 yards against Alabama, but he did his damage on the ground.

He rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries, forming a lethal one-two punch with running back Xavier Robinson.

After the season, Arnold transferred to Auburn, but the match with head coach Hugh Freeze was far from ideal.

Arnold played 10 games for the Tigers, including a close contest against OU in Norman.

He threw for 1,309 yards and six scores on 63.3 percent completions, and he also threw two interceptions.

Arnold also rushed for 311 yards and eight scores on 112 carries with the Tigers.





Now he hopes to start anew under another offensive-minded head coach.

Dan Mullen’s return to coaching was positive with the Rebels last year, as UNLV finished 10-4.

Mullen led UNLV to the Mountain West Championship Game, but the Rebels were unable to defeat Boise State, which won the contest 38-21.

UNLV also fell in the Frisco Bowl 17-10 to the Ohio Bobcats to close the year.

Arnold has one year of eligibility remaining, but he also has his redshirt available if circumstances require him to play in four games or fewer in 2026.