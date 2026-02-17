Where Does Oklahoma Stand in Rankings After Dominant Weekend?

Even after a dominant weekend, where it beat its opponents 91-9 in five games, Oklahoma softball fell a spot to No. 5 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I softball poll released Tuesday.

The Sooners (8-1) were tied with Florida at No. 4 last week.

Oklahoma dominated its trip to New Mexico and El Paso, TX, including winning its final game of the trip 34-0 over UTEP on Sunday.

The Gators broke the tie with the Sooners with a perfect week, outscoring its opponents 78-19 to go 7-0 on the weekend and improve to 12-0 overall.

Tennessee, who swept through the Clearwater Invitational, with wins over then-No. 11 Nebraska, No. 23 Florida Atlantic, No. 6 UCLA and No. 7 Florida State, moved to the top spot in this week's NFCA rankings.

Texas Tech, which was ranked No. 1 in last week's poll, dropped to No. 2 after going 5-1 last weekend including a win over Florida State and a loss to Nebraska and former Sooner Jordy Frahm (formerly Bahl).

Defending champions Texas dropped a spot to No. 3 aftger going 5-0 at home last week.

Florida State, Arkansas, Alabama, UCLA and Nebraska round out the top 10.

Other ranked SEC teams and OU opponents include No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 15 Arizona, No. 16 Georgia, No. 19 LSU, No. 20 Duke, No. 22 Arizona State, No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Ole Miss.

The Sooners remained ahead of Florida in both the Softball America poll and D1Softball poll. Tennessee also is atop those polls. D1Softball has Texas ahead of Texas Tech.

Florida State is No, 5 in the Softball America poll, with Florida at No. 8.

OU is No. 2 nationally with a .460 batting average so far and the4 Sooners' 38 home runs are best in the country. No other team has more than 30.

The Sooners return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Cal State Fullerton at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, CA.

The trip includes a ranked matchup against Duke at 3 p.m. Friday in the tournament.