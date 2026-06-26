Former Oklahoma Two-Way All-American Steve Zabel Passes at 78

Former All-American tight end Steve Zabel, who also starred as Oklahoma's linebacker and punter from 1967-1969, has passed away at the age of 78.

Zabel was a sophomore under Chuck Fairbanks in 1967 — he began his college career at the New Mexico Military Institute the year prior. Fairbanks had just been promoted to head coach following the tragic and sudden passing of head coach Jim Mackenzie following his debut 1966 campaign. Mackenzie brought Fairbanks as well as Barry Switzer to Norman in 1966.

In Zabel's first season in Norman, Oklahoma played inspired football in the wake of Mackenzie's passing. With Zabel's 23 catches and three scores, the Sooners won the Big 8 Conference crown for the first time since 1962 and won 10 games for the first time since 1958, both under Bud Wilkinson.

OU capped the 1967 season with a 26-24 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Chuck Fairbanks with linebacker Steve Aycock (43) during the 1970 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Oklahoma followed up its inspiring 1967 season with another conference championship and a 7-3 regular season record (before losing 28-27 to SMU in the Bluebonnet Bowl). Zabel became a star on both sides of the ball, becoming a linebacker for the Sooners.

He earned Second Team All-American honors as a tight end in 1968, catching 19 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

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For his senior season in 1969, Zabel focused only on tight end duties. In addition to helping pave the way for Oklahoma's second Heisman Trophy winner in Steve Owens, Zabel thrived on offense, catching 22 passes for 305 yards and a score.

Zabel was named a First Team All-American by the Sporting News.

Following his college career at Oklahoma, Zabel was selected in the first round (sixth overall pick) of the 1970 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Zabel spent 10 years in the NFL with three different franchises, including a four-year stint with the New England Patriots under former OU coach Fairbanks.

After spending his rookie season at tight end, Zabel once again switched to defense, where he would spend the rest of his successful career at linebacker. For his efforts, Zabel was named to the Patriots All-Decade Team for the 1970s.

New England Patriots linebacker Steve Zabel (54) on the field during the 1976 season at Foxboro Stadium. | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Following his retirement from the NFL, Zabel returned to Oklahoma where he set up roots in Oklahoma City as a high school coach while focusing on charity work.