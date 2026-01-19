Former Oklahoma WR Zion Kearney Lands at Big Ten Program, per Report

Zion Kearney is reportedly Big Ten bound.

Kearney, who played two seasons at Oklahoma, committed to Wisconsin on Sunday, per Sam Spiegelman of On3.

Kearney was thrust into action as a true freshman in 2024, when the Sooners saw several of their top receivers — Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks — each miss multiple games due to injuries.

The 6-1, 207-pound wideout appeared in 11 of OU’s 13 games that season, catching eight passes for 128 yards. His most notable performance came in OU’s loss to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl, when Kearney logged two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Kearney didn’t see as much action in 2025, due to the Sooners bringing in five wide receivers from the transfer portal. He appeared on 27 snaps over five games after playing 247 snaps as a true freshman the year before. Because Kearney played in more than four contests, he was unable to preserve his redshirt.

A Fresno, TX, native, Kearney came to Oklahoma as a consensus 4-star prospect. ESPN ranked Kearney as the No. 74 player in the Class of 2024, and he chose OU over offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas and Nebraska.

Kearney is one of four receivers that OU signed from the Class of 2024, along with Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins and KJ Daniels. All four of them entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season.

In addition to Kearney, Ragins, Carreon and Daniels, wideouts Jayden Gibson and Javonnie Gibson entered the transfer portal after the season. Those two ended up at South Carolina and Cincinnati, respectively.

Altogether, 24 players from OU’s 2025 squad entered the portal after the season.

So far, the Sooners have added three wide receivers from the transfer portal: Trell Harris (Virginia), Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State).

Barring any late entries into the portal or the NFL Draft, OU will return Isaiah Sategna, Jer’Michael Carter and Jacob Jordan to the wide receiver room in 2026.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.