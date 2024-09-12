Former Oklahoma Teammates Sweep NFL Weekly Awards
It was quite the season opener for a pair of Oklahoma teammates in the NFL, who delivered huge performances and big wins for their teams. Now they've swept a pair of league-wide awards.
Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield and Houston running back Joe Mixon starred together in the OU backfield in 2015-16, and Sunday they led their respective teams to impressive openers.
On Wednesday, Mayfield and Mixon were announced as the FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week.
Mayfield passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns as he led the Buccaneers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders, while Mixon rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in a 29-27 victory over the Colts.
Both players are in the middle of remaking their pro careers, with Mayfield signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Bucs that includes $40 million guaranteed, and Mixon starting over with the Texans under a two-year, $19.75 million contract ($13 million guaranteed) after playing his first seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mixon is third (behind Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliojn) among NFL running backs with 6,571 rushing yards since he came into the league in 2017, while Mayfield is 12th among NFL quarterbacks with 20,621 passing yards since his pro debut in 2018.