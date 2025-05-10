Fresh Faces: Injury Not Preventing Oklahoma OL Darius Afalava From Getting Better
Darius Afalava has learned the art of patience during the spring.
Afalava, a guard from Utah, suffered an injury late in his high school career before enrolling at Oklahoma. He didn’t suit up in any of the Sooners’ spring practices or the Crimson Combine.
Still, those around him expect him to be impactful once he’s healthy.
“Big, strong, powerful,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “Comes from another great program and that group overall is just powerful, athletic, incredibly physical and physically tough.”
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 345 pounds, Afalava is the second-heaviest member of OU’s offensive line, behind only fellow freshman Owen Hollenbeck (348). Rivals graded him as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports, On3 and ESPN gave him a 3-star designation.
Afalava’s size and physicality makes him someone that can make an immediate impact at the collegiate level, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
“With his size, toughness and strength, Afalava looks capable of competing for early playing time at the next level, and if he can continue to improve his overall athleticism, he has an NFL upside for sure,” Biggins wrote. “He’s among the most physical lineman out west and just mauls opposing defensive linemen.”
Though Afalava couldn’t go full speed during the spring, he still found ways to learn.
One of the primary reasons Afalava chose OU over offers from Utah, Michigan State, Washington and other major programs is offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.
Afalava’s position coach has already been a mentor for him.
“Being here for only two months, I’ve learned so much,” Afalava said. “I’ve learned more than I learned in my four years of playing football. It’s been really good.”
Just as Afalava has learned from Bedenbaugh, he’s also picked up plenty from his new teammates.
Afalava named Eddy Pierre-Louis, a sophomore lineman, as one of many players who have allowed him to grow despite being temporarily sidelined.
“They’ve made it seem like home for me, being far away from home,” Afalava said. “They all have the same mentality. That’s why I came here, to be with a group of guys that has the same mentality, just getting better together. And having fun with it, too.”
READ MORE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma S Omarion Robinson Looking to Make Impact as Freshman
Why Oklahoma Quickly Offered 2028 QB Prospect Graham Simpson
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma's Trynae Washington Bringing Versatility to New-Look TE Group
Afalava’s mindset and attitude while injured — along with his physical gifts — have already caught the attention of one of OU’s veteran linemen.
“He's going to be great when he gets back,” redshirt senior center Troy Everett said.
Venables allowed Afalava to participate during OTAs (organized team activities) but opted to keep him out of full practices during the entirety of spring ball.
The coach is very high on his group of freshman offensive linemen, a class that features Afalava, Hollenbeck, Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje. He wants to keep that group healthy, not taking any risks that could hinder its production.
“We’re going to put him on the shelf and get this clean-up job on one of his knees,” Venables said in March. “This is a mature group of guys that really believe they're going to be able to come into a really young group of offensive linemen, have an impact and make us better.”